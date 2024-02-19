PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 19: Following successful tourism promotion in Mumbai earlier this month, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia will return into the biggest international travel show in South Asia, South Asia's Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) on 22 - 24 February 2024 to be convene at the India Expo & Mart, Greater Noida, New Delhi.

In his statement, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, explained that the number of visitors from India continuously showed positive trends. The number of Indian travelers visiting Indonesia reached 606.439 in 2023, with a growth of 125.8 per cent from the previous year. India ranks the 6th in the highest number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia and the 2nd in Bali in 2023.

The Wonderful Indonesia pavilion at Hall 10 Booth B08 will feature the magnificent Borobudur temple, Prambanan temple, and traditional Javanese decorations. Complementing the pavilions is "Keep the Wonder" theme to promote the wonders of its 5 Super Priority Destinations. The pavilion presenting 41 tourism industries, to include travel agents/tour operators, DMC, hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions. Marriott Indonesia and Indonesia Safari Park will participate as official partners.

Indonesia's creative industry Dus Duk Duk will collaborate in the construction of 'Focal Point' decorations with its environment-friendly materials. Decorations such as Borobudur temple stupa, Prambanan temple gate, and Javanese Gunungan are made of 100 per cent recycled cardboard as part of Indonesia's commitment in sustainable tourism. Rumah Atsiri Indonesia as co-branding partner will also collaborate to present 'Scent of Wonderful Indonesia' providing distinctive Indonesian fragrance to the pavilion.

Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, said Bali has become top of mind for Indian outbound tourists. Hence, apart from Bali, Wonderful Indonesia will offer 5 Super Priority Destinations beyond Bali such Lake Toba, Borobudur Temple, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang; and focuses on the leading segments in the Indian market: wedding, honeymoon, family and MICE. In targeting the luxury segment, Indonesian tourism industries prepared tour packages that suits luxury and ultra-luxury travelers from India.

Deputy Minister Made added that the pavilion will also promote Indonesian destinations as filming locations, "We have recently launched a filming location ecosystem, called Indonesia Film Facilitation/IFFa (www.iffa.id), as a convenient access for international filmmakers to various beautiful film locations in Indonesia. Promoting destinations through film can expose more Indonesian destinations thus encourage more Indian travelers to visit Indonesia."

The tourism marketing series in the Indian market will end with the Indonesia Sales Mission in Chandigarh on 26 September 2024, which would be the nexus of Indonesia and Chandigarh tourism industry. This Sales Mission is a collaboration event with the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi, to expand Indonesia's tourism network to potential cities in India.

For more information on Wonderful Indonesia at SATTE 2024, kindly visit https://www.indonesia.travel/id/id/campaign/satte

