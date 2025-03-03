Ministry of Coal Organizes Roadshow on Commercial Coal Mine Auctions in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Image: PIB)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal successfully organized a roadshow on 'Commercial Coal Mine Auctions and Opportunities in the Coal Sector' in Gandhinagar, bringing together government, key stakeholders from the coal industry and the private sector.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey was the chief guest at the event.

Rupinder Brar, the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority of the Ministry of Coal, along with senior Ministry officials, were also present.

The roadshow is part of the Ministry's continuous efforts to engage with potential investors, highlighting the vast opportunities in commercial coal mining and reinforcing India's commitment to energy security and self-reliance in the coal sector.

In her welcome address, Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, emphasized the potential of commercial coal mining in shaping India's energy future.

She highlighted that coal will remain a crucial pillar of India's energy security for decades, driving industrial growth and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

Furthermore, she stated that the Ministry is actively fostering an enabling ecosystem to encourage private sector participation by streamlining processes, offering financial incentives, and enhancing the ease of doing business.

She mentioned the Single Window Clearance System, stating that it has expedited clearances and ensured a level playing field for all stakeholders.

Brar also noted that the series of roadshows from Kolkata to Mumbai to Ahmedabad have provided investors with valuable insights into the auction framework and policy landscape.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparent, investor-friendly policies and promoted advanced mining technologies, coal gasification, and sustainable mining practices.

Delivering the Keynote Address, Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, highlighted the Government's commitment to strengthening the coal sector through progressive policy measures.

He underscored that commercial mining is a transformative step, opening new avenues for private sector participation and reducing India's dependence on coal imports.

Dubey emphasized that these efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of coal to industries while driving economic growth.

Dubey further highlighted the Ministry's commitment to enhanced safety measures for mineworkers, community welfare and regional development, ensuring that coal mining not only fuels industrial growth but also uplifts local communities through employment generation, skill development, and social infrastructure projects.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Government's focus on environmental sustainability, emphasizing that coal-mining operations are aligned with strict environmental norms, progressive land reclamation practices, and initiatives like coal gasification to reduce carbon emissions.

He assured stakeholders that the Ministry remains committed to fostering an efficient, competitive, and responsible coal-mining ecosystem that balances economic progress with environmental stewardship.

The event also featured an interactive Q&A session, allowing industry representatives to directly engage with Government officials.

Discussions covered policy frameworks, investment incentives and operational aspects of commercial coal mining, further reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering a transparent and business-friendly environment.

Reiterating its unwavering commitment, the Ministry of Coal assured stakeholders of continued support, policy stability, and innovation-driven growth in the coal sector. With a vision that balances economic progress with ecological responsibility, India aims to remain a global leader in coal mining, paving the way for a sustainable and community-inclusive energy future. (ANI)

