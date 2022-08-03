Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Misahna Multinational Corporation today announced the launch of its operations in India. Misahna is a streetwear-based fashion house which offers premium fusion and promises to raise the bar for comfort in opulence by joining the top streetwear players.

Announcing their entry into the Indian market, the brand showcased their designs and their bespoke collection at a fashion show where models walked the ramp displaying the various outfits which was choreographed by the experienced Sam Churchill.

Born by a sister-duo based out of London and Toronto, Misaha and Sana Jain are the ideators and are spearheading the brand. The 3nd generation of entrepreneurs come from a family of clothes makers. Their grandparents started their very own clothing line in the 1940s, however, Misaha and Sana wanted to create their own identity and brand and created their own version of streetwear and bring a more modern, grandeur, yet detail-oriented approach in casual ensembles.

Speaking at the launch, Misaha and Sana Jain said, "Misahna currently focuses on statement prints, oversized clothing, interesting hoodies and exclusive sweatshirts. We are here to elevate your basics ensemble and make everyday styling easy with our most promising Tee-shirts and Hoodies. We understand the Indian market and come from a family of clothes makers and feel the pulse of the buyers. Further, we are striving to create a fusion between international fashion with an Indian blend for our customers here. The best of both worlds!"

Misaha is a fashion stylist, who completed her diploma in Fashion Styling from FAD international and then furthermore earned an advanced diploma in editorial styling from London College of Style, London. She is also currently studying fashion styling and creative direction from Istituto Marangoni. On the other hand, Sana is studying Management and specializing in Finance and International business from the University of Toronto. Both bring in different expertize, cultures, thought processes and thus the culmination of beautiful designs and creations, making them unique.

Misahna currently sells from Instagram and Facebook where customers can scroll through the various designs and even customize their one of their own. The brand aims on introducing fresh and innovative designs every month making sure the previous designs are never repeated or printed again.

Misahna aims to make your daily life ensembles more fun and exciting.

