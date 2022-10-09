Jaipur (Rajasthan) [india], October 9 (ANI): To steal silver jewellery, an elderly woman's leg was chopped off by a group of miscreants in Jaipur on Sunday.

According to the granddaughter of the victim, it was their landlord who informed her of the incident.

Also Read | By Popular Demand, the Award for The Best Actor Goes to Sivakarthikeyan for His … – Latest Tweet by SIIMA.

"It was during the early hours when our landlord told me that my grandmother was lying outside in a critical condition. I told my mother about the incident and she told me to inform my relatives about it," the granddaughter said.

"I received call around 6 am in the morning from my niece about this incident. My mother was found outside the house in critical condition. There were injury marks on her neck and her leg was chopped off", says Ganga Devi, daughter of the victim.

Also Read | Guillermo del Toro: From Hellboy II to Pan's Labyrinth, 5 Films That Showcases the Director's Most Creative Aspects as a Filmmaker!.

"We received a call in the morning that an elderly women's legs have been chopped off and jewellery was robbed," police stated.

The victim is around 100 years old and she faced difficulties in doing daily chores. She has been injured very gravely.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)