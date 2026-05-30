Business News | Mister Hair Clinic Appoints Dr. Shawn as Head of Department, Bringing International-Standard Hair Transplants to India

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30: Mister Hair Clinic, one of South India's fastest-growing doctor-led hair-restoration networks, today announced the appointment of Dr. Shawn from the U.S.A. as Head of Department (HOD), Hair Transplant Surgery. In the role, Dr. Shawn will lead surgical standards, clinical protocols, and surgeon training across all of Mister Hair clinics, with a clear mandate: to deliver hair transplants that meet international benchmarks for quality, safety and natural, lasting results.

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The appointment is a defining step in Mister Hair Clinic's mission to make world-class hair restoration accessible to patients in India - without the need to travel abroad for it. Dr. Shawn brings experience and international training, fellowships, and affiliations to join us. Under his leadership, the clinic will standardise its advanced techniques - including DHI and Sapphire FUE - under globally recognised surgical and sterility protocols, applied consistently at every location.

For Mister Hair, 'international quality' is not a slogan but a set of measurable standards: meticulous donor-area planning, refined and undetectable hairline design, high graft-survival rates, hospital-grade sterility on every procedure, and an ethics-first, results-honest approach to every patient. The network already reports 98% graft survival, more than 5,000 grafts placed, and a 4.9-star average patient rating across its 8+ locations - and Dr. Shawn's appointment is intended to elevate and systematise these standards group-wide.

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"World-class hair restoration shouldn't require a passport," said Dr.Rajaram, Founder, Mister Hair Clinic. "Bringing Dr. Shawn on board as our Head of Department means our patients in Bengaluru and across South India can access the same surgical precision, standards, and honesty practised at the finest international clinics -- close to home. This is about raising the bar for the whole field, not just our own clinics."

"A great hair transplant is invisible - it's measured in natural hairlines, careful donor management and results that last a lifetime, delivered safely and ethically," said Dr. Shawn Head of Department - Hair Transplant Surgery, Mister Hair Clinic. "My focus is to build that standard into every procedure, every clinic, and every surgeon on our team, and to give patients in India outcomes that stand comparison with anywhere in the world." You can book your appointments by visiting https://misterhair.in/contact/

Patients across Mister Hair's clinics in Karnataka have given huge support for us, and now we are expecting the same support from the people of Telangana. We will be focusing on the results for every person expecting the best hairline and density post hair transplant. Mister Hair Clinic has a vision to have more than 100 clinics across India in the next five years.

About Mister Hair ClinicMister Hair Clinic is a doctor-led hair-restoration network headquartered in Bengaluru, offering DHI and Sapphire FUE hair transplants, PRP and exosome regenerative therapy, dedicated female hair-loss care, and beard and eyebrow restoration across 8 clinics in Karnataka and across South India. Founded on a philosophy of honest, doctor-led care, Mister Hair begins every patient journey with a free 8-Point Hair & Scalp Analysis. The clinic's promise to patients is simple: "Restore your hair. Restore your confidence." Learn more at misterhair.in.

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