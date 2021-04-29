Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Institution's Innovation Council-MIT ADT University, Pune in association with Research & Consultancy Cell & AIC-MITADT Incubator Forum, organised a two-day online national workshop on Intellectual Property Rights & IP Management for start-ups from April 27 to 28 to celebrate World Intellectual Property Day.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor congratulated team IIC-MIT ADT University for creating the larger public awareness regarding the pivotal role being played by the IPR in the growth of a nation in view of the increasing significance of the IPR in the globalised knowledge economy.

The national workshop was attended by more than 170 plus students, research scholars, faculty members, start-up enthusiasts across India through online mode in the new normal.

Dr Mangesh Karad emphasised the urgency for creating a mass 'IPR literacy' movement across India. "Intellectual property has a great potential to build strategic alliances for the socio-economic and technological growth in the modern world as well as the foundation for the sustenance in the competitive economic state."

MIT Art, Design and Technology University has already published policies on Intellectual Property Rights and Research and Consultancy at the august hands of Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of HRD, Government of India; Dr Kishore Sreenivasan, Head - CSIR URDIP, Government of India; Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder, MIT Group of Institutions, and Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University, Pune on Dussehra last year to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Our appetite is to create a world class university for entrepreneurial development of students and to promote talent at the national and international levels. The initiative would surely provide young entrepreneurs the chance to build a new India and our focus is on creating a vast talent pool of job creators with immense employment opportunities for Indian youth," said Dr Karad.

Prof Dr Kishore Ravande, Dean, Research & Consultancy Cell and Principal MIT School of Engineering, said innovation and IPR are of utmost importance in higher educational institutions and exhorted all educationists to be involved in IP activities such as patent, copyrights, designs, and trademark, irrespective of their discipline -- arts, design, science, engineering, management, or architecture.

Prof Dr Virendra Bhojwani, Associate Dean & President-IIC MITADTU, also called upon students, research scholars to involve in orienting their tasks towards innovation for the progress of the university and the nation.

The training was conducted by experts in IPR training - Prof Dr Virendra Bhojwani and Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, aimed at creating awareness across key stakeholders to understand various Intellectual property rights, processes, fees involved, how to apply, to cover all the know-how regarding IPR.

The workshop was organised and coordinated by Prof Suraj Bhoyar - Project Director MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence & Convener Institution's Innovation Council MITADTU. Soon, online masterclass on IPR will be organised to cover detailed topics like copyright practice and procedure, prior art search, patent drafting, prior art search, role of IP and enforcement.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune is the place where innovation and creativity coexist and offers exclusive courses in the domain of fine arts and applied arts, music, vedic sciences, design, architecture, bioengineering sciences, food technology, marine engineering, aerospace engineering, mechatronics and automation engineering complemented by management studies.

The sessions were concluded with the IP Generation games and exercises to answer how to ignite innovations in young researcher's minds and start-up opportunities and challenges for the student community in India. The national workshop concluded with a pledge to spread IP awareness among the fraternity to generate more intellectual properties and make India move upward in the Global Innovation Index.

Let's urge for Creative India; Innovative India.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)