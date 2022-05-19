Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/Mediawire): MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune), a premier education institute with decades of experience in achieving engineering excellence, is offering a B. Tech program in Petroleum Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning). Aimed at engineering enthusiasts, the program strives to create highly trained professionals specializing across subcategories such as -- Drilling Engineering, Exploration and Economics, Production Engineering, AI and ML, and Data Analytics amongst others. Following the latest recruitment drive, the top 10 per cent of the current batch were offered the highest packages of Rs. 20 LPA from Cairn India - Vedanta; followed by ExxonMobil offering Rs 11.5 LPA.

Furthermore, in recent years, the institute has also witnessed an increase in the number of IT companies hiring petroleum engineering graduates to utilize their specific talent set in their domain, focused on the petrochemical industry. Companies like Enverus, Tietoevry (Corum Software) and Quest Global have participated in the recent recruitment drive and offered graduates a package around Rs 5-6 LPA.

Also Read | We Announced Some Measures Regarding Wheat Export on 13th May, These Measures Allows … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Dr Rahul Joshi, Head, School of Petroleum Engineering, at MIT-WPU, said, "The necessity to obtain clean energy from the subsurface of the earth and to store crude oil, a significant ingredient for the production of medicines, agrochemicals and other petrochemicals (polymers and synthetic detergents), is inevitable. Further, the world of energy and resources is evolving with technological advancement to adapt to modern demand and we, at MIT-WPU, are constantly working with the industry to empower our students with the top of class skills and knowledge."

The 4-years B. Tech program derives inputs from mathematical, physical and geosciences as well as different branches of engineering to maximize the oil and gas recovery from subsurface reservoirs. Through the innovative pedagogy, students are developed to tackle challenges in the various disciplines of petroleum engineering and explore career avenues such as -- Drilling Engineer, Reservoir Engineer, Petroleum Economist, Data Analyst, Oil and Gas Marketer, Oil Field Instrumentation Engineer and many more. Additionally, the objective of the program is to nurture industry-ready professionals equipped with a deep understanding of the interdisciplinary subject.

Also Read | Shanghai Likely To Resume Cross-District Public Transport From May 22, Days After Strict COVID-19 Lockdown.

As a testament to the quality of education imparted by the School of Petroleum Engineering, numerous national and international companies conduct recruitment drives, including Chevron, Total, Honeywell, Baker Hughes, Shell, and John Energy International to name a few. Further, students pursuing the program are provided ample practical learning opportunities owing to the institute's connections with Tietoevry, Techniche, ONGC, Aker Solutions, Reliance Industries, Accenture, and Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) amongst others.

In the current scenario of globalization, the School is working toward creating a world-class, state of the art prototype of a subsea engineering laboratory to conduct and demonstrate deep-water offshore production operations.

To explore the field of petroleum engineering, interested candidates must have passed 12th standard with Physics, Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category candidates) to apply for the program. Further, candidates are also required to submit their valid JEE Main, MH-CET, WPU-MEET or PERA CET scores as part of the selection process.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India's youth. Ranked as India's 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enroll every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3wo0w1d

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)