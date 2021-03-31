New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ThePRTree): Mitesh Dhule, a model from Badlapur District, Thane, shoots his new music album and embarks on the journey to become an actor. Contributing to the country's development, Mitesh has also founded the MD Group to focus on lending a hand in improving the quality of living in and around the Thane district.

Widely known as the Gold Man, he has won the hearts of many people by initiating distribution and donation drives for the poor and needy people. Apart from his contribution to society, Mitesh Sridhar Dhule, hailing from Mumbai, is an aspiring actor who is working hard to achieve his dreams.

Holding a degree in civil engineering, he also helps his father in his construction business. The young guy became a Gold Man after the encouragement of his father. "My father has been very fond of wearing gold, and at times I did a photoshoot of him in those gold ornaments. He encouraged me to use gold and invest in gold. Not just in gold, but he has always guided me when it comes to making smart investments", says Mitesh while talking about his first step into the journey.

With a rugged personality, Mitesh has built a great fanbase of more than 100K on Instagram. Dedicated to making it big in the arena, his main motive is to serve society and be there for the ones who are in need. MD Group looks after all the social works in the areas like Raigad, Badlapur, Karjat, Khopoli, Kalyan and other adjoining areas in the Thane district. His team has been instrumental in providing free meals to needy people, and the group has also taken the responsibility of providing educational assistance to those who can't afford the educational fees.

Be it societal work, business or modelling, he is giving his best in every field. Speaking about his working style, he said, "The goal is to reach the top and still be down to earth. No matter what, I have always stuck to my roots and will be continuing doing it in the future." Even during the pandemic, he continued to help out the ones in need and side by side ensured to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

