Business News | Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Scales Up - Announces ~2,550 MT/Year Capacity Addition at Khalapur

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE: 540078), a leading certified manufacturer of polymer-based molded products, is pleased to announce a significant capacity addition at its Unit 3 (Khalapur) facility in Maharashtra. The Company is adding approximately 2,550 MT/Year of manufacturing capacity, with the addition of new machinery financed through internal accruals.

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Key Highlights of the Capacity Addition:

- Existing manufacturing capacity: 29,900+ MT/Year (combined capacity across Unit I, Unit 2, Unit 4 at Tarapur, and Unit 3 at Khalapur)

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- Existing capacity utilization: 64% for the year ended 31st March 2026

- Proposed capacity addition: Approx. 2,550 MT/Year at Unit 3 (Khalapur), in addition to the Company's existing manufacturing capacity of 29,900+ MT/Year

- Mode of financing: Internal accruals

- Expected completion: June 2026

- Rationale: Capacity addition for sustaining growth, product diversification, meeting market demand, and exceeding customer expectations

Strategic Expansion and Growth:

This capacity addition marks an important step in Mitsu Chem Plast's ongoing growth strategy. By expanding manufacturing capacity at its Khalapur facility, the Company is proactively positioning itself to meet the rising demand from its diverse customer base across industrial packaging, healthcare, infrastructure, and emergency handling product verticals.

The additional capacity will enable the Company to better serve its OEM customers across chemical, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and allied sectors, while also supporting its product diversification initiatives. With existing capacity utilization at 64%, this timely expansion reflects the management's confidence in the sustained demand outlook and the Company's ability to scale operations efficiently.

This investment, funded entirely through internal accruals, also reflects the financial discipline and strength of the Company's balance sheet, ensuring growth without leveraging the business.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Sanjay Dedhia, Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "This capacity addition at our Khalapur facility is a reflection of the growing confidence our customers place in us and the strong demand we continue to witness across our product Verticals. At Mitsu Chem Plast, we have always believed in staying ahead of market requirements through proactive capacity planning and operational excellence. By adding approximately 2,550 MT/Year at Unit 3, we are ensuring that we remain well-equipped to serve our customers without disruption, while also creating room for product diversification and new business opportunities. This expansion, funded through internal accruals, is a testament to the financial strength of our business and our commitment to delivering sustained, profitable growth for all our stakeholders."

About Mitsu Chem Plast LimitedMitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE - 540078) is a certified manufacturer of polymer-based molded products, specializing in the creation and marketing of innovative, technically advanced solutions. The company serves a diverse range of growing industries, including Industrial Packaging Solutions, Healthcare Products, Infrastructure Products, and Emergency Handling Solutions, all supported by robust in-house testing and quality control systems. The company's product portfolio features Molded Industrial Plastic Packaging items like drums, jerry cans, bottles, jars, and related accessories; Infrastructure furniture parts such as chair shells; Hospital furniture components including panels, railings, planks, and trolley parts; and Rescue and safety equipment like spine boards. Mitsu Chem Plast Limited primarily caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across a variety of sectors, including chemical, pharmaceutical, dyes, agrochemical, disinfectants, diagnostic, hospital, and infrastructure furniture. Its recent product innovations include pails for lubricants and new variants like GL 45 caps and TSV caps. The company's journey began 35 years ago with its first plant in Boisar, Tarapur. Today, it operates four manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra: three plants in Boisar and Tarapur, and one in Khalapur.

In FY26, Mitsu Chem Plast reported Total Income of ₹ 35,084.56, with an EBITDA of ₹ 3,466.31 Lakhs and a Net Profit of ₹ 1,561.87 Lakhs.

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