Business News | Mobis India Launches Anticounterfeit Campaign Across Nationwide 2026

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 8: Mobis India Limited, the trusted Global Strategic Partner for Hyundai Genuine Parts & Accessories, has launched its nationwide campaign, "Ask for Genuine, Ask for Hyundai Mobis", to drive greater customer awareness around the importance of choosing genuine parts.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Ignores Martin Brundle in Awkward F1 Encounter in Monaco; Video Goes Viral - Watch.

Following its earlier rollout in 2024 and 2025 respectively, the campaign has already proven its ability to connect effectively with both customers and various stakeholders. It created strong awareness around the significance of opting for genuine parts. Taking this forward in the year 2026, the current phase is designed to be more immersive and wide-reaching with enhanced focus on engagement across digital channels, service touchpoints and broader automotive ecosystem. The intent is to deepen customer understanding and reinforce the habit of choosing Hyundai Genuine Parts to ensure informed decisions at every service and repair interaction.

Customers safety and trust remain top priorities. An informed customer is the one who makes better decisions and avoids risks associated with counterfeit parts.

Also Read | Patna Latest News on June 8th, 2026: Khan Sir Controversy, Bridge Progress & Ebola Alert.

Empowered customers help ensure safer journeys and long-term vehicle performance. Hyundai Genuine Parts by Mobis India are engineered in accordance with the standards and specifications of Hyundai Motor Group to meet original manufacturing standards. They offer Safety, Quality, Reliability, Durability and are Guaranteed to Fit with Hyundai vehicles. By encouraging awareness, we aim to instil confidence among people choosing Hyundai Genuine Parts every time.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Mr. Lee Myeong Jae (Head of After Sales Parts Business Division at Mobis India Limited) stated that the campaign reflects Mobis India Limited's, continued commitment towards customer safety and that trust remain fundamental to Mobis India's vision. He further highlighted that this initiative aims to sensitise Hyundai car owners about risks associated with counterfeit parts while reinforcing long term value of choosing Hyundai Genuine Parts.

He further added that Mobis ensures all genuine parts undergo quality testing to deliver durability, safety and perfect compatibility with vehicles. He also encouraged customers to stay vigilant and always verify authenticity of parts to ensure reliable performance and complete peace of mind.

About Mobis India:

Mobis India Limited is wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. based in South Korea. Mobis India focuses on autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification to be leader in the era of smart mobility. Based on three modular auto components (i.e. chassis, cockpit and front-end), we work to make driving safer and easier and also offer service parts that can best serve the purpose.

Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and Accessories, through a network of its Hyundai Authorized Dealers and own authorised distributors across PAN India.

Mobis India's strength in the After-Sales Parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, Pan-India Dealers & Distributors Network and the end customers. With its global expertise, Mobis India has upgraded the Dealers & Distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable network, with the aim to provide World-class Service quality to the Hyundai Customers. For further information, please visit www.hyundaimobisin.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)