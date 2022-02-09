New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Modicare Limited, one of India's leading direct selling companies, has strengthened its commitment towards providing world class products to customers with the launch of an all-new Air Purifier.

The Air Purifier has been launched in collaboration with Cuckoo, Korea's No. 1 leading kitchen and living appliances brand. The launch marks Modicare's foray into consumer durables, further strengthening the brand's 25 year legacy.

Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier comes with three levels of filtration to enable its users to breathe air as pure as nature throughout the day. First level of filtration is the Pre-Filter which gets rid of dust and hair, while the second layer, True HEPA Filter, eliminates up to 99.9% airborne particles and allergens. The third level of filtration is the Active Carbon Filter which fights off unpleasant odours and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). The Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier is also equipped with UV LED which produces UV-C type rays, neutralizing airborne bacteria and viruses. With this launch, Modicare seeks to provide easy access to clean and fresh air to Indians, besides consolidating its presence in the consumer durable space altogether.

Announcing the launch, Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, "Pollution is a major problem for India, and reports suggest that during 2019, we had about 1.7Mn premature deaths. Over the years, Wellness has been a key focus for us and we have developed products that have made a difference in consumer's lives. Keeping up with our commitment of helping consumers lead a healthier lifestyle, we have launched a world-class Air Purifier in partnership with Cuckoo, Korea's No.1 kitchen and living appliances brand. With our base of over 53 lakh direct sellers, we aim at reaching the last-mile consumer and help safeguard their health. The KK Modi Group's philosophy of people, planet and technology has been at core of what we do. As a company that cares, Modicare will continue developing our Well Range to further drive our focus to bring enhanced Wellness products to our consumers."

Modicare Cuckoo Air Purifier is portable with built-in handle, and has intuitive control panel, child lock, automatic fan speed control. It has Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 329.23 m3/hr, covering an area up to 550 square feet. The Air Purifier comes with Air Quality Sensor indicating real time air quality with 3-coloured LED lighting.

The blue light is indicative of Best Air Quality while yellow light and red light indicate Normal Air Quality and Poor Air Quality. It is also equipped with Filter Change Indicator which alerts when filter needs to be changed. Depending upon usage and environmental conditions one filter can last up to 2 years.

Priced at INR 18,999/-, the air purifier is available across the country through Modicare consultants and comes with 3 years warranty.

Modicare is one of India's leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. This year is even more special as Modicare celebrates its 25th Anniversary. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work® Institute for second consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also ranked Modicare Limited number 30th amongst the top 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000+ new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 350 products, 700+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 12000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

