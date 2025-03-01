HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 1: Modish Home Appliances, a leading name in the home appliances industry, hosted a glamour-filled evening in New Delhi, to announce renowned actor Vindu Dara Singh as its Brand Ambassador. The evening also saw the launch of Modish's latest range of innovative and stylish home appliances.

The occasion welcomed key players in the industry, and honored guests to witness firsthand the new face of the brand. With its commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and quality home appliances, Modish is set to transform home comfort and style.

Also present at the event, Vindu Dara Singh in his enthusiasm for the association stated, "I am thrilled to be associated with Modish Home Appliances, a brand that is equated with quality, innovation, and reliability. I look forward to representing and supporting products that make everyday living smarter and easier."

Apart from this, Arif Ali, Founder Director of Modish Home Appliances, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Vindu Dara Singh aboard as Modish Home Appliances' brand ambassador. His rapport with audiences is well-established and his credibility is in ideal alignment with our brand values. Our latest range of appliances is a reflection of our effort to bring convenience, style, and efficiency into modern homes."

A special showcase was held to introduce the newly launched models, featuring state-of-the-art elements designed to enhance convenience and energy efficiency. The event concluded with a celebration night, and Modish's vision for the future and its dedication to revolutionizing modern home solutions were highlighted.

Modish™[?] Home Appliances, a division of Modish Enterprises, trades in a range of products like coolers, grills, exhaust fans, Smart TVs, sewing machines, etc. Having an experience of 25 years in the industry, Modish™[?] is synonymous with an unwavering commitment to product and service excellence.

With this partnership, Modish Home Appliances aims to strengthen its hold in the market and connect with more individuals, further cementing its reputation as a brand that combines technology with contemporary lifestyle.

