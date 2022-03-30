New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Mogul Kitchen manufactures authentic traditional taste frozen kebabs with a higher level of hygiene. The company manufactures the best quality frozen kebabs at their unit situated in Ghaziabad, UP in India. Mogul Kitchen is rolling out some scrumptious products by maintaining their original taste.

The products sold in Mogul Kitchen's retail packaging are Chicken Galawati Kebab, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Chicken Pop Corn, Chicken Boti Kebab, Chicken Malai Boti, Chicken Shami Kebab, Chicken Burger Patty, Chicken Kofta (Meatball), Chicken Sausage, Chicken Salami.

Also Read | Women’s World Cup 2022: Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes lead Australia into final.

In the words of Mogul Kitchen's Director, Iftakhar Nadime, "We use state-of-art machinery and unique approach to manufacture frozen kebabs. Our staff follows strict hygiene practices and maintains the traditional taste by following strict industry-grade practices. Our institutional packs of kebabs and snacks are available for renowned food giants and popular multi-star hotels. People can buy our wide range of products available through our company's retail packs at reasonable prices."

Mogul Kitchen believes that manufacturing the right kebabs and snacks can only add to the culinary taste of the Mughlai food. Aromatic spices also work great with the right type of edible items. The company focuses on providing that authentic Mughlai taste to the central Asian cuisines cooked in most households.

Also Read | Disney+ Censors The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Have Less Blood and Violence; Fans Disappointed by the Change.

The non-veg items produced with authentic recipes help in smooth digestion and reduce any chances of acidity or other digestive issues. Regarding the manufacturing of frozen kebabs and snacks, Mogul Kitchen is very strict about the product's hygiene, uniformity, quality, and maintaining the traditional taste by blending traditional methods and modern technology.

The company sources pure and fresh ingredients directly from the producers to manufacture the frozen kebabs and other snacks. Mogul Kitchen uses the right and safe packaging to pack the frozen products. The product's shelf life is six months, and it is achieved by following hygienic practices and using the no-hands approach.

Mogul Kitchen believes in providing the products of best quality with the best taste at great prices. Moreover, the company has a team of skilled professionals and workers who take care of the manufacturing process and packaging process from beginning to end. The experts and chefs working at the company make sure that their authentic taste is retained when the kebabs are processed.

During the pandemic, the company followed the COVID-19 protocols strictly to make sure their employees are safe, and the highest standard of product safety is maintained. Before packaging the products, the company pays attention to carrying out the quality check at every step until the final packaging. People can follow Mogul Kitchen's social handles to get details about prices and new offers.

Mogul Kitchen is a frozen kebab manufacturing company that traditionally maintains the quality of its products. The company provides institutional-packs and retail packs for Chicken Galawati Kebab, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Chicken Pop Corn, Chicken Boti Kebab, Chicken MalaiBoti, Chicken Shami Kebab, Chicken Burger Patty, Chicken Kofta (Meatball), Chicken Sausage, Chicken Salami, etc.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)