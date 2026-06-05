Business News | Mohanji and Indian Ambassador Inaugurate Harmony Festival -- Croatia's Landmark Conscious Living Event Opens Its Doors

cliQ India Media Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi [India], June 5: Croatia's inaugural Harmony Festival made a powerful debut from 29 to 31 May 2026 at Mohanji Peace Centre Croatia in Gorican, Medimurje -- and its opening day set the tone for everything this new annual festival represents.

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Harmony Festival is the signature festival of Mohanji Peace Centre Croatia, structured around four dimensions of harmonious living -- Mind, Body, Relationships and Community. Alcohol-free, plant-based and open to all, it brings together conscious living practices, music, culture and community without requiring any prior spiritual background. Its first edition welcomed over 200 attendees from Croatia and across the region.

The festival was officially inaugurated by Brahmarishi Mohanji, founder of the Mohanji Foundation and spiritual guide to a global community of over one million people across 90 countries, and His Excellency Arun Goel, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Croatia -- a moment of both diplomatic significance and cultural celebration that immediately distinguished this gathering from anything the region had seen before.

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The opening unfolded into a rich cultural afternoon featuring live performance of Bharatanatyam -- classical Indian dance forms rooted in devotion and ancient storytelling -- alongside authentic Indian cuisine. For many in attendance, it was their first live encounter with these traditions, and it created a genuine bridge between Indian cultural heritage and the heart of Central Europe. The ceremony also included Maha Kumbh Mela photography exhibition by Petar Santini, bringing visual testimony of one of humanity's greatest spiritual gatherings to the festival audience.

Two books were launched at the inauguration: Balkan in the Fast Track (Guru Leela), the latest Mohanji Foundation publication, and Croatian translation of Devi Amma's The Divine Couple. Ambassador Goel received personal copies for the Embassy's library -- a growing collection of key Foundation titles and global reports that reflects the Embassy's sustained engagement with the Mohanji Foundation work. Ambassador Goel and Mohanji discussed further avenues of cultural collaboration between India and Croatia.

Mohanji was present for all three days of the festival, opening with a dedicated Satsang on Harmony -- a session of direct dialogue and reflection that drew participants into the heart of the festival's concept.

Across the weekend, the programme wove together yoga and pranayama, Mohanji Wellness Walking, guided meditations, and Mai-Tri Method sessions -- a signature Mohanji Foundation practice offering deep, gentle energetic realignment in one-to-one and group formats. The Conscious Dancing session became one of the festival's most talked-about experiences -- a practice of embodied presence and freedom that, as many attendees noted, simply has to be felt to be understood.

Beyond the experiential practices, the festival offered a thoughtful programme of talks and panels addressing mental health, conscious parenting and partnership and relationships, and gave the festival genuine mainstream resonance. Ayurvedic consultations, Jyotish and other private sessions provided further layers of individual engagement throughout the weekend.

Sunday's programme carried a particular sense of culmination. Mohanji conducted the Weekly Satsang -- a format that regularly draws over 400 online participants worldwide, experienced here in person for the first time by festival attendees. The day closed with a deeply significant collective moment: the sacred consecration of a Shiva Lingam by Mohanji -- an ancient Vedic ceremony rarely witnessed outside of India, offered openly to all present. For many attendees it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and one that brought the weekend to a close with reverence, stillness and a sense of something genuinely rare having taken place.

The evenings belonged to music -- with a Kirtan concert by Bhakti Marga Croatia closing the opening day, and further live performances across the weekend programme.

From diplomatic ceremony to sacred dance, from Kailash pilgrimage stories to the consecration of a Shiva Lingam -- Harmony Festival's first edition demonstrated that joy and depth are not in competition. They are, in fact, the same thing.

The next edition is planned for spring 2027.

mohanjipeacecentercroatia.com/harmony-festival-2026

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