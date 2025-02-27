VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 27: Momatos CEO, Naveen Nebhnani, expressed his delight over the resounding success of the Momatos x Karisma Kapoor campaign, which captivated audiences and generated immense enthusiasm among children and parents alike. Describing the campaign as more than just a fashion event, Nebhnani highlighted that it was a celebration of dreams, style, and the limitless potential of young stars. The collaboration resonated deeply with audiences, reinforcing Momatos' commitment to fostering creativity and empowering the next generation.

Also Read | 'Ziddi Girls' Review: Critics Applaud Shonali Bose's 'Bold' and 'Powerful' Series About College Girls Overcoming Challenges.

India's Leading Kids' fashion brand, Momatos, has set a new benchmark in the industry with the launch of its mega kids' fashion campaign. The nationwide event received an overwhelming response, with 40,000 children participating in auditions both online and offline.

The excitement reached its peak held at Jaipur's Elite Production House, where 150 talented young finalists competed the final audition round. This spectacular event also featured a dazzling fashion show and grand finale ceremony, celebrating the creativity and confidence of young fashion enthusiasts.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Get Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of PAK vs BAN Cricket Match.

The biggest highlight of the campaign was the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for selected finalists to participate in a brand shoot with Bollywood icon Karisma Kapoor! This initiative makes Momatos the first Indian Kids' Fashion Brand to provide such a prestigious platform for young talent hunters, allowing them to shine on a national stage.

Momatos - The Fastest Growing Kids' Fashion Brand in India

With an ambitious vision for expansion, Momatos has substantially grown, opening 38 stores in just one year. The brand is redefining children's fashion with its trendy, comfortable, and stylish collections, under one roof, making it the top choice for parents and kids across India.

The Momatos x Karisma Kapoor campaign, partnered by ILFH was a resounding success, drawing immense enthusiasm from children and parents alike. More than just a fashion event, it was a celebration of dreams, style, and the limitless potential of young stars.

Stay tuned for more exciting initiatives as Momatos continues to revolutionize kids' fashion in India!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)