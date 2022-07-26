Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Now more than ever, there is a need for moms to reunite and uplift each other. It's time to change the tide and celebrate the women who have not only created a strong family foundation but also made a name for themselves in their respective careers. To turn this idea into reality, Mompower360 has introduced a conference series for moms, The Mom Power Conference and is launching its first conference in Bengaluru in association with Motherhood Hospitals. The panelists are pioneers of their fields who along with inspiring mom-achievers and mom-entrepreneurs will come together to empower moms to believe they can undoubtedly have it all.

The brains behind Mompower360, Lakshmi Seshadri, is a mother of three, a wife, a social entrepreneur, an engineer, Founder of The Joy box, an ex-model and Mrs India who was crowned Mrs Perfection among the top 10 of Mrs Universe in 2016. Post-pandemic, she observed the burn-out faced by moms everywhere as they tried to maintain all facets of their busy lives. Mompower360 aims to bring the unsung heroes of today's world into light and empower moms on a 360 level. The organization is creating a supportive mom circle around the globe, empowering them with various opportunities and providing support through a whole ecosystem of resources.

In the words of Lakshmi Seshadri, "With this initiative, my goal is to build mom communities and create a platform for moms to connect with each other to build a sisterhood of motherhood circle, whether one is a homemaker mom, working mom, an enterprising mom or a single mom. Mompower360 will be hosting online and offline events, workshops, talks to inspire mom achievers and mom entrepreneurs to propel and pave the way for moms to think beyond the horizon. It will also provide a networking platform to entrepreneurs, influencers, content creators to learn and grow from each other's experiences by sharing their journeys with one another. For generations, women were the primary caretakers for children making them choose between either career or family. The current generation of moms are juggling more hats than ever, most without the support system causing increased burnout. I believe, a mother gets so caught up in her multiple roles that they tend to ignore their own self or their aspirations. Our goal is get them to take care of themselves from early on in motherhood and to equip them with confidence to build a life that she truly desires and create precedence for generations to come."

This event is for moms willing to reinvent and bloom into the best version of themselves, to take that much-needed 'me' time to assess their desires from life and get inspired to go and get them. The team of expert panelists of some of the most powerful moms and women in business such as Kiran Bedi, Madhu Chopra, Roopa D, Nirupa Shankar, Simrun Chopra, Gouri Kapur, Dr. Chytra Anand, Dr Kamini Rao, Anu Prabhakar, Bindu Subramaniam and many more have paved a path for themselves. The panel is carefully curated to address the lingering questions about work-life balance, comeback from career breaks, the effect of the pandemic on mental health and many more interesting topics all pertaining to a mother's life. Top doctors from Motherhood Hospitals to child psychologists and educationists from Klay schools will also be present to guide moms, along with experts in fitness, nutrition, parenting, relationship. Makeup, styling, career and entrepreneurship.

"We are pleased to partner with Mompower360 on this one-of-a-kind event, curated for mothers. As a mother and child healthcare service provider, we understand the journey of motherhood isn't an easy one. The roles and responsibilities only keep growing as the child continues to grow. And last two years have been tough on mothers, altering between multiple roles. We hope this event will give a platform to all the mothers to come forth, dedicate a day to themselves and unleash a fresh new dimension, interacting with other inspiring women," says Vijarathna V, CEO Motherhood Hospitals.

This is your opportunity to join moms from across the city for a one-day luncheon conference and to meet and network with like-minded moms. Mompower360 aims at inspiring moms and bringing back real connections, friendships and to bond with each other. So let's embark on this journey of empowering motherhood to rediscover our true selves. A strong family truly begins with a mom and by empowering a mom we empower a family and build a strong community.

To book your tickets:

in.bookmyshow.com/events/mompower-conference-2022/ET00334336

www.townscript.com/e/MompowerConference2022

mompower360.com/mompower-conference-2022

Venue: Hilton Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru, India

Date: July 30, Saturday

Time: 9 am - 5 pm.

