VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Monticle Glamps, Kerala's first 5-star luxury glamping resort nestled in the mist-laden hills of Vagamon, has emerged as one of the most sought-after and highly rated experiential stays in South India. Guests across travel platforms are consistently awarding the property top scores, citing its rare combination of unbridled natural beauty, world-class comfort, and deeply personalised hospitality as the defining reason for their glowing testimonials.

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Since its launch, Monticle Glamps quickly became the top resort in vagamon and has received a steady stream of five-star reviews on Google and TripAdvisor, with guests repeatedly highlighting the uniqueness of staying inside a geodesic dome glamp set against panoramic views of Vagamon's green valleys, or retreating into a Bali-inspired Eagle Eye Private Pool Villa that brings the warmth of island luxury to the cool mountain air of Kerala. Reviewers consistently describe the experience as "unlike anything else in Kerala" -- a sentiment that speaks to the resort's deliberate vision of redefining what a hill resort can be.

Guests Celebrate the Stay, the Experiences, and the People

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Customer reviews about Monticle Glamps across platforms point to a consistent theme: the experiences at Monticle Glamps go far beyond the rooms. Guests praise the resort's curated activity menu -- from guided tea leaf plucking in the estate's own plantation, to off-road jeep safaris through Vagamon's iconic viewpoints including Kurisumala, Parunthumpara, and Pine Valley. Guests on honeymoon packages frequently highlight private campfire evenings paired with candle-lit dinners under the open Vagamon sky as moments they will carry with them forever.

The resort's team -- described by multiple reviewers as "warm, attentive, and genuinely caring" -- has emerged as a standout element of the guest experience. From the chefs who conduct interactive cooking demonstrations using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, to the hosts who go out of their way to customise birthday and anniversary setups, the people of Monticle Glamps are as much a part of the story as the landscape itself.

A Luxury Destination for Couples, Families, and Corporate Groups in Vagamon, Kerala

What is striking about the guest feedback at Monticle Glamps is the breadth of its appeal. Honeymooners arrive seeking romance and seclusion; they find it in the Luxury rooms and cottages -Jacuzzi Glamps and private pool villas and the resort's Moonspell Romance package. Families come looking for wholesome adventure; they discover it through cycling trails, tea garden nature walks, and the swimming pool positioned at the heart of a working tea plantation. Corporate groups seeking offsite retreats are drawn by the resort's team-building activity programmes and the rare serenity of the Vagamon hills.

"We built Monticle Glamps around a single belief -- that the hills of Vagamon deserve a stay experience as extraordinary as the landscape itself. The love our guests are showing us is the validation that we got it right. Every review is a reminder of why we do what we do."

-- Management, Monticle Glamps

Four Distinct Stays, One Unforgettable Address

Monticle Glamps offers guests four accommodation categories, each designed to meet a different mood and occasion:

- Luxury Glamps -- geodesic dome stays with panoramic hill views and all modern comforts

- Luxury Jacuzzi Glamps -- dome glamps with in-room Jacuzzi, ideal for romantic escapes

- Eagle Eye Cottages -- Bali-themed cottages that bring tropical design to the Kerala highlands

- Eagle Eye Private Pool Villas -- exclusive private pool villas offering complete seclusion and luxury

The resort's on-site restaurant serves locally inspired cuisine daily from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, offering guests flavours rooted in Vagamon's rich culinary heritage. Special packages including the Gift a Love Story honeymoon gift voucher and the Weekday Family Escape package make Monticle Glamps an accessible luxury for guests across occasions and budgets.

Guests and travel journalists can explore the full range of stays, experiences, and packages at www.monticleglamps.com or reach the reservations team at +91 9946 280 626.

About Monticle Glamps

Monticle Glamps is Kerala's first 5-star luxury glamping resort, located at Vattapathal, Vagamon, Idukki District, Kerala -- 685503. Overlooking lush green hills, sweeping ravines, and a working tea plantation, the resort offers four distinctive accommodation categories including Luxury Glamps, Luxury Jacuzzi Glamps, Bali-themed Eagle Eye Cottages, and Eagle Eye Private Pool Villas. Curated experiences at the property include tea tasting, tea leaf plucking, cycling, off-road jeep safaris, cooking demonstrations, campfire evenings, and celebration setups for birthdays and anniversaries. Monticle Glamps is the preferred destination for honeymooners, families, and corporate groups seeking an extraordinary hill retreat in the Western Ghats of Kerala.

Media Contact

Monticle Glamps

Vattapathal, Vagamon, Kerala 685503

Phone: +91 9946 280 626

Email: info@monticleglamps.com

Website: www.monticleglamps.com

Instagram: @monticleglamps

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)