Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chairman of Ma Foi Group, K. Pandiarajan announces the launch of Job-Ready Talent Solutions for Corporates in collaboration with Mikro Grafeio Services, a Global Workspace & Workforce Solution Provider.

CIEL HR Services is set to launch 242+ MCC (Ma Foi Career Centres) by May 2023 at Mikro Grafeio's range of facilities encompassing managed office spaces and training centres in India. The career centres will be shared services operations serving Skill India Mission, with an aim to build the diversified Indian workforce as 'contributors' and 'innovators' for the future. This will also provide CIEL HR Services access to Mikro Grafeio's unique space solutions such as exclusive women spaces, WOHO (Work from Hotel) centres and campus spaces in 242+ locations.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in India and promises nationwide talent sourcing, training, and placement to provide job-ready talent to corporates specifically in Tier 2 and 3 cities, bundled with satellite office solutions. This integrated solution enables companies to rapidly scale, hire talent and expand operations at the click of a button. It addresses the global challenge of hiring and scaling by providing access to the right talent combined with flexible workspace solutions.

A large population of Tier 2 and 3 cities will now have the opportunity to work with global companies closer to their homes. Mikro Grafeio's hybrid workspace solutions combined with talent availability across India will change how corporates operate in the new distributed hybrid work model.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh Mahalingam, CEO of Mikro Grafeio Services shared his views on this mutually beneficial partnership. "Our vision is to empower local economies by breaking the digital divide and providing universal access to entrepreneurial and professional opportunities. With this workspace talent partnership, we are disrupting the distributed workspace model, with a unique user experience for corporates, employees, and entrepreneurs that ensures business continuity and puts efficiency, safety and security first. Furthermore, we expect this collaboration to reach those in Tier 2 & 3 cities who will get fair opportunities to showcase their competence, among other things, with the comfort of work closer to home."

K. Pandiarajan, Chairman - Ma Foi Group and CIEL HR Services added," With MCC, our primary goal is to provide a platform, for the rural youth, that is dedicated to skilling and reskilling for a changing economy and to strengthen India's economy by connecting people with good job opportunities. Considering skills development is not a time-limited and onetime only transfer of knowledge, I am confident that MCC will play its role and help strengthen our economy, build a resilient workforce, and help workers get skills for good jobs and, ultimately, thriving careers."

