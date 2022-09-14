Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IIT Bombay declared the result of one of the toughest entrance exams - JEE Advanced on September 11, 2022 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET 2022 result was released by the National Testing Agency, NTA on September 7, 2022.

Motion Education, a Kota based EdTech institution keep churning out achievers every year, and this year too, bag quite a number of seats in recently held competitive exams like JEE-Advanced, NEET-UG and earlier held JEE-Mains.

Ten students of Motion Education are spotted in Top 100 AIR ranks in JEE-Advanced 2022 exams results. A few days ago, five of its students secured position in Top 100 AIR ranks in NEET -UG 2022 also.

In Top 1000 AIR ranks category, 73 of its students secured positions as 1756 qualified out of 4818 for JEE-Advanced 2022 exams; with overall result of selection stood at 36.45 per cent. While, in NEET-UG 2022 exams, its 32 students were among Top 1000 AIR ranks as 4837 out of 5356 students got qualified; with overall result of selection stood at 90.31 per cent.

Motion's Top Performers (AIR) - JEE-Advanced 2022

Deevyanshu Malu secured 11th position (AIR), Kavya Gupta achieved 25th position (AIR), Sanskar Shaurya clinched 35th position (AIR), Aditya Singh Bhadoriya placed at 38th (AIR); while Sanoj S. Vijendra, Girwar Patidar, Hithysh Lakshmi Kanth, Kanishk Sharma, Nayan Godara and Hemanshu Garg succeeded the 39th, 53rd, 54th, 58th, 71th & 99th (AIR) place respectively.

Motion's Top Performers (AIR) - NEET-UG 2022

Rishit Agarwal secured 27th position (AIR), Satyam Singh achieved 36th position (AIR), Akshat Kumar achieved 49th position (AIR), Satyanarayan Pathak placed 84th position (AIR), Arun Singh got 90th position (AIR).

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Vijay, Founder and CEO, Motion Education, extolled the efforts of the students and staff, and wished them the best for their academic and career growth. "We are innovating in our services, teaching methodology, study material, and academic analytics and the results are conspicuous and rewarding. A perfect combination of human intervention along with technology helped us to deliver students' expectations. Kota Coaching has been fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of students for years. We believe that Kota coaching will always be the number one education hub of the country."

As a progressive company in Education Technology industry, Motion Education qualifying figures over years are in Nation's best selection percentage ratio category.

In JEE-Advanced 2021, Motion Education achieved 41.95 per cent as 1256 of its students out of 2994 got qualified and in JEE-Advanced 2020, it achieved 39.16 per cent as 994 of its students out of 1538 made it through the exams.

Similarly in NEET-UG 2021 exams, it achieved 93.12 per cent as 3176 of its students out of 3411 got qualified and in NEET-UG 2020, it achieved 98.09 per cent where 2065 of its students out of 2105 shined through.

As per Industry data, over 18 lakh candidates registered for the NEET-UG 2022 exams, of which over 16 lakhs had appeared in the examination. A total number of 9,93,069 candidates cleared the NEET - UG examination. Similarly, a total number of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE-Advanced 2022 and a total of 40,712 candidates qualified it.

Kota based, Motion Education led by IITian - Mr. Nitin Vijay, prepares aspiring students for NEET, JEE, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads, and other competitive exams, since 2007. Oflate, it has accelerated its growth and achieved over Rs. 80 crores revenue in the FY 2021-22, registering a 20% profit, thereby opening 55 study centers across India. As of August-2022, it has onboarded 30,000 students and has a manpower strength of around 2,000 staff members. The company has scripted the success of more than 2,50,000 students in cracking JEE and NEET exams, since its inception 15 years back.

Motion Education is one of the top Institutes of Kota, Rajasthan for JEE-MAIN & ADVANCED, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads, and other competitive exams in India. Motion Education is a well-known name in the education industry to provide valuable Edu-services to students. The foundation of Motion was laid with the establishment of Motion IIT-JEE in December 2007. After achieving phenomenal success in the institutional coaching landscape of India, Mr. Nitin Vijay, Managing Director of Motion intends to fill the supply side gap in the education sector by providing a platform for budding edupreneurs to unleash their potential & innovative skills while remaining committed to the cause of development of human potential.

Applying his foresight and vast teaching experience, Nitin Vijay has transformed the lives of several struggling aspirants into IITians in the last fifteen years. And, his passion for teaching knows no bounds! He is an alumnus of IIT, BHU from where he did B.Tech in 2007. At BHU, he received a young achiever award for his dedication and hard work. He is often referred to as the 'God of Physics' - one of the most experienced faculty, training young minds for perfection in physics and making them ready for even the toughest exams. Mr. Nitin Vijay is not just an outstanding teacher but a voluble TEDx speaker, too. Of late, he was also invited to share his views at the India-UAE education summit held in Dubai.

Please visit: www.motion.ac.in.

