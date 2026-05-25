Business News | Moto G37 Power With 7000 MAh Battery Goes on Sale at Rs. 15,999; Moto G37 & Moto Buds 2 Now Available From Rs. 13,999 & Rs. 2,799

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 25: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the sale of the all-new moto g37 POWER along with moto g37 and moto buds 2 in India. Starting today from 12 PM onwards, consumers can purchase the devices on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India at an effective launch price starting at just at just Rs. 15,999 for moto g37 POWER, Rs. 13,999 for moto g37 and Rs. 2,799* for moto buds 2 respectively.

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Positioned as the Most Powerful Smartphone in the segment, the moto g37 POWER combines the Segment's Best 7000mAh battery, blazing fast 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, exceptional durability, immersive entertainment experiences and intelligent AI powered features in a stylish premium design.

The moto g37 POWER is equipped with the Segment's Best 7000mAh battery delivering up to 3 days of battery life on a single charge, enabling uninterrupted entertainment, productivity and connectivity throughout the day. The device supports 3W TurboPower™ fast charger and intelligent Battery Care technology while offering support for up to 1200 charge cycles for long lasting reliability and battery health.

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Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor built on efficient 6nm architecture delivering fast 5G performance, responsive multitasking and seamless everyday experiences. Combined with up to 8GB in-built RAM, up to 24GB RAM Boost and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, the smartphone ensures smooth app switching, gaming and productivity experiences. The device also supports intelligent Google experiences including Gemini and Circle to Search with Google.

Built to handle everyday challenges, the moto g37 POWER comes with Segment's Best Durability featuring Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection, MIL-STD-810H military grade certification and SGS tested IP64 water resistant design. Crafted with premium finishes and Pantone™ curated colours, the smartphone offers a refined and stylish in-hand experience while ensuring durability and comfort.

The smartphone features an immersive 6.7" 120Hz punch-hole display designed to deliver ultra smooth visuals and enhanced viewing experiences. Powered by Display Colour Boost technology, High Brightness Mode and up to 1050 nits peak brightness, the display ensures vivid colours and improved visibility even under bright outdoor lighting conditions.

For photography enthusiasts, the moto g37 POWER features a 50MP Quad Pixel AI camera system engineered to capture brighter, sharper and more vibrant images across different lighting conditions. The device also includes intelligent AI powered camera experiences such as Shot Optimization and Auto Smile Capture along with Google AI powered editing tools including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Reimagine for effortless editing and enhanced creativity.

Enhancing the entertainment experience further, the moto g37 POWER comes with the segment's best audio experience due to its stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio support and Volume Boost technology delivering immersive and powerful sound quality for music, gaming and video streaming.

Complementing the smartphone lineup, the all-new moto buds 2 delivers highly immersive and intelligent audio experiences for everyday entertainment. Equipped with the Dual 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm micro planar magnetic drivers along with Hi-Res Audio and LDAC support, the earbuds offer rich, layered and detailed sound quality with enhanced clarity and depth. The earbuds also support Spatial Audio for immersive entertainment experiences.

The moto buds 2 features segment best Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation up to 55dB enabling users to effectively block unwanted surrounding noise, while Transparency Mode helps users stay aware of their surroundings when required. Supported by six microphones, Environmental Noise Cancellation and CrystalTalk AI, the earbuds ensure clearer voice calls even in noisy or windy environments.

Built for all-day usage, the moto buds 2 offers up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case. The earbuds also support Bluetooth® 6.0, Dual Connection, Gaming Mode, Wear Detection and moto ai integration delivering seamless and intelligent cross-device connectivity experiences.

Availability

The moto g37 POWER will be available in two variants -- 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB -- and comes in stunning Pantone™ curated colour options including PANTONE™ Impenetrable, PANTONE™ Capri, and PANTONE™ Nautical Blue. The smartphone will go on sale starting 25th May 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just INR 15,999 (4+128) and INR 18,999 (8+128).

The moto g37 will be available in a 4GB + 64GB variant and will go on sale starting 25th May 2026 at 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just INR 13,999.

The moto buds 2 will be available in three stylish colour variants including PANTONE™ Violet Ice, PANTONE™ Carbon, and PANTONE™ Grey Mist. The moto buds 2 will go on sale starting 25th May 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at a launch price of just INR 2,799*.

Operator Offer details:

JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 5000GB cloud storage for 18 months, along with free access to Google Gemini Pro, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply

To know more about the JIO offer visit:

https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g37-power-offer-2026/

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING

- moto g37 POWER 4GB + 128GB: Rs. 15,999

- moto g37 POWER 8GB + 128GB: Rs. 18,999

- moto g37 4GB + 64GB: Rs. 13,999

- moto buds 2: Rs. 2,799*

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g37-power-pantone-nautical-blue-128-gb/p/itm443e55a3201cc?pid=MOBHHVFYGN57RYAH

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-g37-power/p

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025*Inclusive of all offers

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