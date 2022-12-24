Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Riding high on its premiumisation journey, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world has announced TVS MotoSoul-The Ultimate Biking Festival. The second edition of TVS MotoSoul will take place between March 3 & 4, 2023 at Hilltop Vagator, Goa. This time around, the two-day motorcycle music festival will be grander in every aspect and will present a perfect amalgamation of motorcycles, music and rich racing legacy along with narrators from all walks of life coming together to make it a gathering of a lifetime. The unmatched vibe of the ultimate biking fest is further set to be accentuated by top Indian and international artists setting the vibe for the mega gala nights.

TVS MotoSoul-the flagship initiative from the house of TVS Motor Company brings a perfect blend of culture and lifestyle from across the globe. The idea extends beyond motorcycling as the event will unfold a wide range of world-class lifestyle products and there will be a lot more to explore for the aficionados who believe in celebrating not just motorcycles, but life as a whole. High-Octane EventsThe festival will open ground for several adrenaline-rushing events for two-wheeler fanatics that will include activities like motocrossfit, obstacle race, dirt race amongst others. Our stunt riders from the house of PETRONAS TVS Racing will also put on display their skills while participating in a high-octane stunt competition. There will also be a big surprise element for all the motorcycle and racing aficionados that will be worth a lifetime. Art and CultureSoak into the world of motorcycles, with a variety of options that can tingle the artsy bone, including live canvas painting to capture a memory, or experiencing the thrills of a 360-degree image with the bike. There will also be jamming sessions for like-minded people, to come together and flow in the trance of festivities as a community. Tech TalksThis year's TVS MotoSoul will host tech talks from different stalwarts from the biking world.Influencers, customers, admirers and enthusiasts will orate their lifetime experiences, sharing their wisdom with the community. Zestful GigsIndulge in the of groovy vibes with international artists, global music sensations, and DJs that will have thrilling performances during the two mega gala nights. Festival attendees will get an opportunity to dance to the tunes of some renowned music maestros and unwind themselves in the world of pure ecstasy. New Launches and ShowcasesA plethora of showcases by TVS Motor Company at the 2023 TVS MotoSoul will unlock newer horizons. Being at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and customer centricity, TVS Motor Company is all set to thrill the audience. Speaking on the return of the much-awaited TVS MotoSoul, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business-Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "We are thrilled to announce the 2023 TVS MotoSoul-The Ultimate Biking Festival, the flagship initiative by TVS Motor Company for our millions of premium motorcycle owners and biking enthusiasts across the globe. TVS MotoSoul is a platform for the like-minded motorcycle community to come together, celebrate the undying spirit of motorcycling, interact with legends from the racing & biking fraternity and take home the supreme message of riding brotherhood. We look forward to welcoming all motorcycle enthusiastsat the 2023 TVS MotoSoul."

Key Highlights- The 2023 edition of TVS MotoSoul will feature a wide range of motorcycling & adventure activities including some big and thrilling surprise elements- The mega event will also host tech talks with maestros from the racing, influencer, and biking community- A host of fun activities including gala nights with top international artists- An exclusive showcase of products from TVS Motor Company to further cherish the biker souls- Gathering of distinguished TVS premium two-wheeler customers including record holders- Platform for India's top custom bike builders to exhibit their marvellous creations- A plethora of adrenaline-rushing activities including obstacle race, stunt competitions, gaming station and a lot more- #RideForChange started a new chapter in the TVS AOG (Apache Owners Group) community will continue to spread the message of welfare for all and giving it back to the society- Expansion of TVSM in the premium motorcycle segment with its first modern retro, inspiring others to lead an #Unscripted life- Wide spread of lip-smacking food & beverages to suit every foodie's taste

The early bird online registrations for the 2023 TVS MotoSoul commence today at www.tvsmotor.com/motosoul-2023. TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across the 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

