Business News | Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Goes on Sale Featuring Quad 50MP Sony LYTIA™ Cameras, Moto AI and 6500mAh Battery Starting at Rs. 44,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 11: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand~, today announced the sale of the motorola edge 70 pro+, bringing pro-grade quad 50MP photography, flagship AI-powered performance, luxurious differentiated finishes, and a massive 6500mAh battery to consumers. Starting today, consumers can purchase the device from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective price starting at just Rs. 44,999*.

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The motorola edge 70 pro+ sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography with its Quad 50MP Pro-Grade Camera System, led by the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 710 sensor powered by moto ai. The system combines a 50MP main camera, 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto camera with 50x Super Zoom Pro, 50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera, and a 50MP Auto Focus selfie camera to deliver exceptional clarity, enhanced dynamic range, and stunning low-light photography. With Pantone™ Validated Colours, Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validation, and Ultra-Sharp 4K 60FPS video recording across all cameras, users can capture professional-grade photos and videos with remarkable accuracy and detail.

Designed for users who demand flagship-level speed and intelligence, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. Paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, and an advanced vapour chamber cooling system, the device offers fluid multitasking, smooth gaming, faster AI processing, and reliable performance even during intensive usage.

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The motorola edge 70 pro+ also makes a strong style statement with Collections by Motorola, a design philosophy that combines premium materials and distinctive finishes. Available in Satin-Luxe, Sculpted Wood, and Twill Inspired finishes, the device is crafted to deliver a sophisticated look and feel while maintaining a sleek, lightweight profile and comfortable ergonomics.

For entertainment enthusiasts, the smartphone features a stunning 6.8-inch Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Pantone™ Validation for true-to-life colours. Supported by 5200 nits peak brightness, the display ensures excellent visibility even under bright sunlight, while Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers create an immersive audio-visual experience for gaming, streaming, and content consumption.

Keeping pace with modern lifestyles, the device packs a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering extended battery life for work, entertainment, and creativity. The battery is complemented by 90W TurboPower™ fast charging and 15W wireless charging, ensuring users spend less time plugged in and more time doing what matters.

The smartphone is equally impressive when it comes to durability. With IP68 and IP69 protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the motorola edge 70 pro+ is built to withstand everyday challenges while offering long-term reliability.

On the software front, the device runs Hello UI based on Android 16 and introduces an enhanced suite of moto ai 2.0 experiences. Features such as NEXT MOVE, Recall, Remember This, AI Image Studio, and AI Playlist Studio help users stay productive, organised, and creative. Motorola further strengthens the ownership experience with 3 OS upgrades, 5 years of security updates, and Moto Premium Care services.

The motorola edge 70 pro+ also comes with Moto Premium Care, featuring 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot service, free pickup and drop support, dedicated calling line, and free standby device during repair.

Availability:

The motorola edge 70 pro+ is available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and comes in premium Pantone™ curated colours including PANTONE™ Zinfandel, PANTONE™ Chicory Coffee, and PANTONE™ Stormy Sea, paired with luxurious Satin-Luxe, Sculpted Wood, and Twill Inspired finishes.

The smartphone goes on sale starting 11th June 2026 from 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective price of Rs. 44,999*.

The motorola edge 70 pro is available in PANTONE™ Tea, PANTONE™ Titan, and PANTONE™ Lily White colour options starting at an effective price of Rs. 36,999*.

The moto pen ultra, designed for enhanced creativity and productivity on the motorola edge 70 pro+, is also available at Rs. 5,999*.

LAUNCH PRICE

motorola edge 70 pro+ 12/256 GB: Rs 47,999

Affordability Offer details:

-Bank Cash Back offer of Rs 3000

OR

Exchange bonus of Rs 3000

-NCEMI offers upto 6 months

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including offers)

motorola edge 70 pro+ 12/256 GB: Rs 44,999*

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - http://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-70-pro/p/itm70caeee0ca941?pid=MOBHHXQRQJX8USUW

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-70-pro-plus/p?skuId=675

Operator Offer:

JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 5000GB cloud storage for 18 months, along with free access to Google Gemini Pro, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply

To know more about the JIO offer visit: https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-edge70-pro+offer-2026/?requestOriginatingfrom=offers

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

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