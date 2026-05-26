Business News | Motorola Enters India's Top 5 Smartphone Brands, Driven by Premium Expansion, AI Innovation and Aspirational Design

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 26: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand by leading technology research firm, TechArc, has continued its strong growth momentum in India by emerging among the Top 5 smartphone brands, according to the latest IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Q1 26. Climbing from the 9th position in Q1 '2024 to the #5 position in Q1 '2026, Motorola has recorded one of the strongest growth trajectories in the Indian smartphone industry over the last two years. The company's market share has also grown significantly from 4.6% to 8.9% during this period, driven by meaningful innovation, differentiated design, premium experience, and a consumer-first strategy across segments.

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Motorola's continued momentum has been powered by its expanding portfolio spanning the moto g, motorola edge, razr, and the newly introduced motorola signature series. Across its portfolio, Motorola has consistently focused on delivering meaningful innovations through exceptional form factors, innovative colours, materials and finishes, advanced camera systems, AI-powered imaging, immersive display technologies, and more.

The recently introduced Motorola Razr Fold further reinforces Motorola's premium innovation leadership, combining next-generation foldable technology, advanced AI capabilities, and a DXOMARK Gold Label-awarded camera system into one refined flagship experience.

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Motorola's broader premium positioning continues to evolve beyond technology into lifestyle-led experiences through collaborations spanning design, fashion, and entertainment, including partnerships with Pantone™, Swarovski, Bose, Corning and as the Official Smartphone Partner for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The company's growth in India has further been supported by strong partnerships across retail, e-commerce, and after-sales service networks, helping Motorola continue to enhance accessibility, service experiences, and long-term consumer value across markets.

Commenting on the milestone, TM Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said:

"Our continued growth momentum in India reflects the strong trust consumers have placed in Motorola's meaningful innovation, iconic design, and premium experiences. Partnerships with leading brands such as PANTONE™, Bose and Sony reinforce our focus on delivering best-in-class experiences, enhanced with AI-led innovation that continues to strengthen our brand desirability and aspiration. We remain committed to driving premium innovation and connected experiences tailored for Indian consumers and are confident of sustaining our strong growth momentum in India."

Motorola continues to strengthen its software and connected ecosystem proposition with their latest announcement of Motorola Qira™, enabling seamless interoperability across smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables and personal audio devices. Backed by partnerships with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, combined with disruptive form factors, CMF innovations and imaging prowess, Motorola is delivering more intuitive AI-led experiences while expanding its position as a lifestyle-led technology brand.

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