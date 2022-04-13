Feature-packed moto g22 goes on sale today at an exclusive launch offer of just Rs. 9,999

New Delhi [India] April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Motorola's latest offering from its g franchise, the feature-packed moto g22, will be going on sale from today, at 12 PM on Flipkart, and users can now experience the latest Android 12 interface with this smartphone at an impressive price of Rs 10,999. With this phone, Motorola is reinforcing its commitment to bringing premium features and experiences to the moto g family at competitive price points.

With an exclusive launch offer price for the first two days on Flipkart on limited stocks, the effective price of this feature-packed smartphone comes down to just Rs 9,999*, making it an excellent buy. It brings a best-in-class 16MP selfie camera + 50MP quad-camera system to the mix, along with a smooth 90Hz 6.5" IPS LCD display and an ad-free near-stock Android 12.

Also Read | Hyundai To Invest $300 Million in US Plant for Producing Environment-Friendly Vehicles.

Click more vibrant and sharper images even in low light with moto g22's segment-leading 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology. It is also the only quad-camera system to feature8MP an ultra-wide sensor in this segment. It has a 118o ultra-wide camera lens that squeezes 4x more in the frame and a depth sensor that brings a professional touch to your portrait shots.

The device comes 20W TurboPower charger and a 5000mAh battery which ensures an all-day-long power backup. The design of the device is manufactured with utmost detailing to make every head turn. It is just 185gm light, 8.4mm thin, with a premium finish with UV textures, a beautiful camera module, and a flatbed design. The UV texture and a fingerprint scanner on the side give a better in-hand feel and add better convenience.

Also Read | At 8pm Today, PM Narendra Modi Will Interact with Personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Furthermore, the moto g22 comes powered by India's first MediaTek Helio G37 processor with 4GB (LPDDR4X) RAM for smooth performance. It features near-stock Android 12 out-of-the-box with an ad-free user experience. To secure the device data from unwanted malware, phishing, and other threats it has motorola's proprietary Business Grade security of ThinkShield.

Availability & Pricing

moto g22 will go on sale on April 13th in two snazzy color variants including Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black at Rs 10,999/-. Customers can avail the bank offers and grab the device at an effective price of just Rs 9,999/- on Flipkart between 13th - 14th April, on limited stocks only. The moto g22 will also be available in beautiful third color - Mint Green** soon. Annexure

Incredible Offers & Discounts

- Rs 1000 discount of Flipkart for the first two days on limited stocks only

For more details, please visit:

https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g22-cosmic-black-64-gb/p/itm9b6cb6c4c15cc?ocmpid=BrandAd_Motorola_motog22_PR_India_Flipkart-Brand-prase-CPC-Sale-ETA-D23M09?force_app=1

Legal disclaimers

[General]* Customers can avail the bank offers and grab the device at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999/- on Flipkart between 13th - 14th April, on limited stocks only.

**Mint Green variant of the device coming soon

- Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm

- Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

- All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

- Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

- Actual refresh rate may vary due to factors such as settings, content and game type.

- Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

- MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)