Business News | Motorola Launches Edge 70 Pro+ With Quad 50MP Cameras, 3.5x Periscope Zoom, Dimensity 8500 Extreme & 6500mAh Battery From Rs 44,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 4: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand, today launched the motorola edge 70 pro+, the most stylish all-rounder phone of 2026. Designed to deliver a no-compromise flagship experience, the smartphone combines pro-grade photography, luxurious differentiated finishes, immersive entertainment, next-generation moto ai experiences, and flagship-level performance. The device features a Quad 50MP Pro-Grade Camera System led by the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 710 camera with motoAI for stunning low light photography, along with a 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto camera with 50x AI Super Zoom Pro, 50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera, and a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with Auto Focus. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme with advanced on-device AI capabilities, the motorola edge 70 pro+ also introduces Collections by Motorola with luxurious Satin-Luxe, Sculpted Wood, and Twill Inspired finishes in Pantone™ curated colours. Combined with a stunning 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Pantone™ Validated display, massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower™ charging and 15W wireless charging, along with IP68 + IP69 military-grade durability, the device delivers a complete flagship smartphone experience.

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The motorola edge 70 pro+ sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography with its Quad 50MP Pro-Grade Camera System powered by motoAI. At the core is the 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 710 main camera that delivers stunning low light shots with greater picture clarity at night, clearer shots with reduced blur. motoAI integration ensures true-to-life textures, superior colour reproduction, exceptional dynamic range, and faster shutter response for crisp, blur-free captures even in fast-moving scenes. Optical Image Stabilization further enhances low-light photography and video stability.

Complementing the main sensor is a 50MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera with a 120° field of view for expansive landscapes and intricate close-up shots, along with a 50MP 3.5x Periscope Telephoto camera with OIS and 50x Super Zoom Pro designed to capture distant subjects with exceptional clarity and minimal shake. The device also features a 50MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with Auto Focus for sharp selfies and crystal-clear video capture. With Pantone™ Validated Colours and Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validation, the camera system delivers authentic, true-to-life colours and accurate skin tone reproduction across photography and videography.

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The motorola edge 70 pro+ supports Ultra-Sharp 4K 60FPS video recording across all lenses with Video HDR, enabling seamless camera switching for cinematic storytelling from every angle. Motorola has also introduced Frame Match, allowing users to lock the perfect frame and recreate it effortlessly. Horizon Lock keeps videos perfectly level even during extreme motion and full 360° rotation. Additional motoAI powered camera experiences include AI Photo Enhancement, Adaptive Stabilization, Portrait Mode with Dynamic Bokeh, Multiple Focal Lengths (24mm, 35mm, 50mm), Signature Style, Auto Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, Photo Booth, Hyperlapse, Audio Zoom, and advanced Google Photos AI editing tools including AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, AI Magic Editor, Reimagine, Auto Frame, HDR Effects, Sky Enhancements, Portrait Blur, and Portrait Light.

Blending craftsmanship with innovation, the motorola edge 70 pro+ introduces Collections by Motorola featuring an all-new quad-curved design with luxurious differentiated finishes crafted for premium aesthetics and everyday durability. The device is available in Satin-Luxe finish in PANTONE™ Zinfandel, Sculpted Wood finish in PANTONE™ Chicory Coffee, and Twill Inspired finish in PANTONE™ Stormy Sea. Designed in collaboration with Pantone Color Institute™, the smartphone combines Pantone™ curated colours with accent camera rings for a bold and distinctive flagship identity. With an ultra-slim 6.99mm profile and lightweight 190g build, the Quad-Curved Comfort Design seamlessly merges the front and back for a smooth, ergonomic grip and ultra-premium in-hand feel.

The motorola edge 70 pro+ features a stunning 6.8" Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Pantone™ Validated Display and Pantone™ SkinTone™ Validation for accurate colours and lifelike skin tones exactly as creators intended. The display delivers an immersive edge-to-edge experience with 96.8% screen-to-body ratio, segment-leading 5200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 10-bit colour depth for cinematic visuals with richer contrast and vibrant colours. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth responsiveness while Smart Water Touch enables uninterrupted usability even with wet hands. SGS Eye Care certification, On-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Extreme AMOLED technology, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection further enhance the overall flagship display experience.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor delivering next-level AI, CPU, and GPU performance for faster and more immersive experiences. The chipset delivers 40% better graphics performance along with advanced AI-enhanced imaging capabilities powered by the advanced NPU including AI-Powered Zero Shutter Lag, AI-Powered Color optimization, AI-Powered Portrait + AI Group Shot, and AI-Powered Clarity with RAW Super-Resolution and AI Super-Resolution. Built on ultra-efficient 4nm technology, the processor enables advanced on-device AI, smooth gaming, fast file transfers, and up to 3.4GHz CPU speeds. With an AnTuTu score exceeding 2.4 million, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a large 4600mm² vapor chamber cooling system delivering 18% better thermal performance, the motorola edge 70 pro+ ensures ultra-smooth multitasking and sustained gaming performance. Connectivity is further enhanced with 17 5G Bands, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Despite its ultra-thin form factor, the motorola edge 70 pro+ houses a Massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery engineered to deliver up to 51 hours of battery life without compromising performance. Built for uninterrupted streaming, gaming, photography, 4K recording, social media, and heavy usage, the advanced silicon-carbon technology delivers long-lasting endurance in a sleek design. Complementing this is 90W TurboPower™ charging that provides up to 12 hours of battery life in just 9 minutes, along with 15W wireless charging for convenient cable-free charging.

The motorola edge 70 pro+ delivers an immersive entertainment experience with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio for richer, more cinematic sound.

Engineered for resilience, the motorola edge 70 pro+ offers military-grade toughness with IP68 + IP69 underwater protection and MIL-STD-810H certification. The device has passed 16 military-grade durability tests including accidental drops up to 1.5m, shocks, vibrations, sand exposure, high humidity up to 95%, extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C, contamination by fluids, temperature shock, solar radiation, and underwater protection up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

The motorola edge 70 pro+ also comes with moto ai 2.0 delivering next-level on-device AI experiences. NEXT MOVE recognizes what's on the screen and offers contextual suggestions in real time, including AI Image Studio, AI Playlist Studio, Remember This, and Explore with Perplexity. Users also get the freedom to choose between motoAI, Copilot, Perplexity, and Gemini for personalized intelligent assistance. moto ai 2.0 also includes creative and productivity features such as Sketch to Image, Style Sync, Text to Sticker, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention, Playlist Studio, Global Search, Auto Screenshot Blur, Recall, Save to Memory, and contextual recommendations powered by Perplexity integration.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, we continue to push boundaries by combining meaningful innovation with premium craftsmanship and intelligent experiences that resonate with modern consumers. With the launch of the motorola edge 70 pro+, we are delivering a true no-compromise flagship smartphone that brings together pro-grade photography, luxurious differentiated finishes, immersive entertainment, advanced moto ai experiences, and flagship-level performance. The motorola edge 70 pro+ reflects our commitment to creating premium smartphones that feel personal, expressive, and effortlessly powerful while redefining what users can expect from a flagship smartphone experience."

Running on Hello UI based on the latest Android 16, the motorola edge 70 pro+ comes with 3 assured OS upgrades and 5 years of SMR updates. The device also includes software experiences such as Moto Secure 5.0 with ThinkShield, Family Spaces, Moto Unplugged, and enhanced privacy and productivity capabilities designed for long-term reliability and security.

The motorola edge 70 pro+ also comes with Moto Premium Care featuring 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot service, free pickup and drop support, dedicated calling line, and free standby device during repair.

Bringing together pro-grade imaging, luxurious differentiated design, immersive entertainment, flagship-level performance, and intelligent moto ai experiences, the motorola edge 70 pro+ delivers a seamless blend of style, innovation, and power in one thoughtfully crafted flagship smartphone.

Availability:

The motorola edge 70 pro + will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and comes in Pantone™ curated colour options including PANTONE™ Zinfandel with Satin-Luxe finish, PANTONE™ Chicory Coffee with Sculpted Wood finish, and PANTONE™ Stormy Sea with Twill Inspired finish.

The motorola edge 70 pro+ will go on sale starting 11th June 2026, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting just INR 44,999*.

LAUNCH PRICE

Edge 70 Pro+ 12/256 GB: Rs 47,999

Affordability Offer details:

Bank Cash Back offer of Rs 3000 OR Exchange and NCEMI offers:

Operator Offer:

JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 5000GB cloud storage for 18 months, along with free access to Google Gemini Pro, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply

To know more about the JIO offer visit: https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-edge70-pro+offer-2026/?requestOriginatingfrom=offers

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including offers)

edge 70 Pro+ 12/256 GB: Rs 44,999*

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - http://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-70-pro/p/itm70caeee0ca941?pid=MOBHHXQRQJX8USUW

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-70-pro-plus/p?skuId=675

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

*Price including all offers

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

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