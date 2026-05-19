Business News | Motorola Launches Moto G37, Moto G37 Power With Powerful Battery and Moto Buds 2 With 55dB Dynamic ANC Starting at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 2,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 19: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand, today unveiled the new moto g37 POWER, moto g37, and moto buds 2 -- a powerful new lineup engineered to redefine powerful smartphone experiences through segment best battery, fast 5G & incredible performance, immersive entertainment, and best-in-class durability, all at accessible price point.

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Positioned as the Most Powerful Phone in its segment, the moto g37 POWER combines the Segment's Best 7000mAh battery^, Blazing Fast 5G Performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400, Segment's Best Durability with Gorilla® Glass 7i, an immersive 120Hz display, a brilliant 50MP AI-powered Quad-Pixel camera system, and Best Audio Experience Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, all packed into a stylish vegan leather design. Complementing the smartphone, the all-new moto buds 2 are designed to deliver rich immersive sound with Dual Drivers, Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation up to 55dB, Hi-Res Audio, intelligent connectivity, and all-day comfort without the premium price tag.

The moto g37 POWER is designed to deliver exceptional long-lasting battery for everyday adventures with its segment best 7000mAh battery, offering an incredible up to 3 days of battery life (up to 62 hours) on a single charge. Built for long-lasting reliability, the device supports 33W TurboPower™ charger, intelligent Battery Care technology, and up to 1200 charge cycles to help maintain battery health and peak performance over years of use. Combined with intelligent POWER optimization, the moto g37 POWER ensures uninterrupted multi-tasking, amazing entertainment, seamless productivity, and connectivity -- day after day.

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Powering the moto g37 POWER is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, built on an efficient 6nm architecture to deliver Faster 5G Performance, smooth multitasking, and reliable everyday responsiveness. With up to 8GB of in-built RAM and 24GB RAM using AI-powered RAM Boost, users can seamlessly switch between apps and enjoy enhanced multitasking experiences. The smartphone also brings intelligent Google experiences like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini, enabling faster, smarter, and more intuitive access to information and productivity tools.

Designed to help users explore fearlessly, the moto g37 POWER brings Segment's Best Durability with highest Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, SGS-tested protection, and IP64 water resistance making this phone the most durable phone in the segment. Crafted with premium finishes and Pantone-curated colours, the smartphone delivers a sophisticated in-hand feel while maintaining everyday practicality and comfort.

The moto g37 POWER features an immersive 6.7" 120Hz punch-hole display, designed to deliver ultra-smooth visuals and an exceptional entertainment experience. Powered by Display Colour Boost Technology, High Brightness Mode, and up to 1050 nits brightness, the device brings content to life with vivid colours and enhanced clarity, ensuring immersive entertainment and comfortable viewing even under bright outdoor lighting conditions.

For exceptional photography, the moto g37 POWER is equipped with 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, engineered to capture sharper, brighter, and more vibrant images across diverse lighting conditions. Quad Pixel technology enhances low-light photography, while the advanced 2-in-1 Light Sensor intelligently optimizes exposure, brightness, and colour accuracy in real time to deliver naturally stunning shots. Complementing the rear camera system, the 8MP front camera supports Portrait, HDR, and Gesture Capture for effortless selfies and video moments. Enhancing the experience further, intelligent AI-powered features such as Shot Optimization and Auto Smile Capture make photography smarter, while Google AI-powered editing tools like AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, and Reimagine enable users to effortlessly refine, reimagine, and elevate every shot.

Blending durability with premium craftsmanship, the moto g37 POWER features a sleek and stylish design with a premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and in-hand comfort. Designed in collaboration with Pantone, the smartphone is available in specially curated colour options, including PANTONE Capri and PANTONE Nautical Blue in luxurious vegan leather finishes, alongside PANTONE Impenetrable in a premium PMMA finish, delivering a refined and modern aesthetic. Enhancing the overall entertainment experience, the device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio support, and Volume Boost technology for immersive and powerful sound.

Running on Android 16 out of the box, the moto g37 POWER delivers a clean, personalized, and secure software experience with Hello UI, Smart Connect, Moto Secure, and ThinkShield protection. Users can also benefit from enhanced privacy controls, intuitive gestures, seamless cross-device experiences, and advanced security features designed to protect both personal data and connected experiences. Motorola also assures users of an assured upgrade to Android 17 along with 3 years of security updates, ensuring a reliable, secure, and up-to-date smartphone experience over time.

Expanding Motorola's connected ecosystem, the new moto buds 2 are designed to deliver brilliant sound quality for its price. A seamless blend of clarity, comfort, and intelligent connectivity for everyday listening. Featuring 11mm and 6mm Dual dynamic drivers with Hi-Res Audio and LDAC support, the earbuds deliver rich, layered sound with enhanced clarity and depth. The earbuds also support Spatial Audio for a more immersive entertainment experience.

The moto buds 2 are equipped with Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation up to 55dB, allowing users to effectively block out surrounding noise, while Transparency Mode helps maintain awareness of the environment when needed. Supported by six microphones, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and CrystalTalk AI, the earbuds deliver enhanced calling clarity even in noisy or windy conditions.

Built for all-day usage, the moto buds 2 offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Users can also enjoy up to 3 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. Smart features such as Dual Connection, Wear Detection, Gaming Mode, Bluetooth 6.0, and moto ai integration help create a seamless and intelligent cross-device experience.

Designed for durability and everyday comfort, the moto buds 2 feature IP54-rated water-repellent earbuds and an IPX2-rated charging case. Their lightweight ergonomic design, combined with Fit Test functionality, ensures a secure and comfortable listening experience throughout the day.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said,

"At Motorola, we remain committed to democratizing meaningful innovation and making premium experiences more accessible to Indian consumers With the moto g37 POWER, we wanted to raise the bar for what consumers can expect in this segment by delivering exceptional battery life, powerful performance, immersive entertainment, and exceptional durability -- all in one thoughtfully designed smartphone. As consumer lifestyles become increasingly connected, the launch of moto buds 2 further strengthens our ecosystem vision, bringing together smarter experiences that seamlessly fit into everyday life."

Availability

The moto g37 POWER will be available in two variants -- 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB -- and comes in stunning Pantone™ curated colour options including PANTONE™ Impenetrable, PANTONE™ Capri, and PANTONE™ Nautical Blue. The smartphone will go on sale starting 25th May 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just INR 15,999 and INR 18,999.

The moto g37 will be available in a 4GB + 64GB variant and will go on sale starting 25th May 2026 at 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just INR 13,999.

The moto buds 2 will be available in three stylish colour variants including PANTONE™ Violet Ice, PANTONE™ Carbon, and PANTONE™ Grey Mist. The moto buds 2 will go on sale starting 25th May 2026 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at a launch price of just INR 2,999.

Operator Offer details:

JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 5000GB cloud storage for 18 months along with free access to Google Gemini Pro, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply

To know more about the JIO offer visit:

https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g37-power-offer-2026/

NET EFFECTIVE PRICING

- moto g37 POWER 4GB + 128GB : Rs. 15,999

- moto g37 POWER 8GB + 128GB : Rs. 18,999

- moto g37 4GB + 64GB : Rs. 13,999

- moto buds 2 : Rs. 2,999

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g37-power-pantone-nautical-blue-128-gb/p/itm443e55a3201cc?pid=MOBHHVFYGN57RYAH

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-g37-power/p

Disclaimers:

^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

~ As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

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