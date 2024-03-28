BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 28: Motorola, India's Best 5G Smartphone brand, today launched a television commercial starring brand ambassador Kriti Sanon along with Babil Khan in an exciting avatar for the upcoming launch of their premium phone - the motorola edge50 pro. This collaboration between Motorola's innovative technology including Artificial Intelligence, its leadership in design, and the star power of Kriti Sanon and Babil Khan's personification of moto AI promises an exhilarating journey into the future of smartphone innovation.

Also Read | MHA Extends AFSPA in Parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for Six More Months.

Soon to be launched, motorola edge50 pro leads with an intriguing proposition 'Intelligence meets art' which stands for promising an unparalleled user experience through disruptive design and various world's 1st AI powered features. The edge series represents the premium smartphones, crafted to ensure an immersive experience for all. Backed by strong innovative DNA, the edge series is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design, and software experiences, that cater to the ever-evolving demands of the consumers.

This exciting television commercial (TVC) brings alive the magic when 'Intelligence meets art', featuring actress Kriti Sanon as art personified - her own-true self on a film set and actor Babil Khan as the personification of moto AI. The commercial opens on a film set, where Kriti is seen wrapping up a shoot and is presented with the stylish motorola edge50 pro. As she switches on this artistic device, she brings alive a charming and eccentric personification of moto AI that Babil plays, who soon becomes her AI companion for a magical journey ahead. Kriti is seen immersed in a whirlwind of adventure and the game-changing features of the motorola edge50 pro amidst bustling cityscapes and carnivals, the duo then captures each moment with AI-enhanced precision exploring the cutting-edge capabilities of the motorola edge50 pro. From AI Generative Theming to AI Adaptive Stabilization and AI Photo Enhancement Engine, the commercial highlights the device's intelligent, segment 1st capabilities that elevate every moment captured.

Also Read | Kids Aren’t Born Racist but They Do Perceive Race Early.

Commenting on the commercial, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, "The motorola edge50 pro stands for the perfect fusion of intelligence (AI) and art. In order to bring this concept to live in our TVC, Kriti Sanon was undoubtedly the perfect fit to personify 'Art' that motorola edge50 pro brings to life with its design, premium finish and the world's first true colour display and camera. However, the motorola edge50 pro also brings an AI revolution with segment first AI features. This is where we found the perfect fit in Babil Khan who beautifully personified the moto AI, enabling us to explain the advanced AI features with ease. Babil's new age appeal coupled with the passion for Motorola and exuberance to create the moto AI Ally ensured we brought alive the concept of creating magic with AI and Art.'

As we continue to grow exponentially, we are excited to deliver seamless user experiences to our customers and tap into new audiences to make an impact in their lives with our meaningful innovations and excellently crafted designs." Commenting on the collaboration, Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Actress and Motorola's brand ambassador said, "As an artist, the fusion of art with intelligence deeply resonates with me, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to delve into this theme for Motorola. I take pride in being associated with this iconic smartphone brand renowned for its meaningful innovation, disruptive designs and cutting-edge technology. Motorola encapsulates everything modern consumer's desire: innovation, style, performance, and functionality. I am confident that the commercial will surely captivate the audience." Commenting on the collaboration, Babil Khan, Bollywood Actor said, "I am thrilled to be a part of a brand that has truly redefined innovation and design in smartphones and continues to resonate with all generations. With AI emerging as game changing technology, it was exhilarating to personify the moto AI Ally - representing the future of smartphone technology. I look forward to contributing to Motorola's continued success." "When Motorola asked us to pair intelligence with art, we decided to create a unique pairing that could bring alive this concept. Kriti and Babil take us on a trip to an AI-wonderland and allow us to discover this super-immersive phone and all that we can do with it - which is nothing short of magic!" said, Janmenjoy Mohanty- Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative. Motorola is set to host the global first launch of the motorola edge50 pro, the latest addition to its premium edge franchise on 3rd April 2024 in New Delhi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)