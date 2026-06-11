Business News | Motorola Moto G86 5G Launching in December 2026: Expected Price, Features, and Specifications

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: The moto G86 5G from motorola is an upcoming mid-range smartphone expected to launch in India in December 2026 at Rs. 24,999. It features a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 5,000 mAh battery with 66 W fast charging, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It is designed for users who want smooth everyday performance, reliable photography, and long battery life for work, entertainment, and travel use.

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You can check out the motorola moto G86 5G at any Bajaj Finance partner store across 4,000+ cities in India once it officially launches. Visit your nearest store to get a hands on experience. You can also explore the latest motorola 5G smartphones and opt for Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance to make your purchase more flexible and affordable.

What can we expect from the upcoming motorola moto G86 5G?

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motorola moto G86 5G brings together key hardware and software details that define its everyday performance, including display, processing power, camera capabilities, battery life, and connectivity. Here is a snapshot of how the phone is positioned as a well-rounded mid-range smartphone for 2026 use:

* Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels

* Processor: Octa-core processor (chipset not specified)

* RAM and storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

* Rear camera: 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple setup

* Front camera: 32MP

* Battery: 5,000 mAh

* Charging: 66 W fast charging (wired)

* OS: Android v15

* Build: 189 g, slim design

Smooth and vibrant display experience

The 6.67-inch AMOLED panel delivers sharp Full HD plus resolution with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, making scrolling, gaming, and video playback feel fluid. Colours appear vibrant and contrast is strong, offering an immersive viewing experience for streaming and daily multimedia consumption.

Reliable performance for everyday multitasking

Powered by an octa core processor with 8GB RAM, the device ensures stable multitasking and responsive app performance. It handles everyday tasks, social media usage, and moderate gaming efficiently while maintaining consistent speed and balanced power optimisation across usage patterns.

Versatile triple camera setup

The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens, supporting versatile photography styles. It captures detailed images, wide scenic shots, and close up subjects with balanced clarity and natural colour output.

All day battery with fast charging support

A 5,000 mAh battery ensures dependable full day usage across calling, browsing, and media consumption. The 66 W fast charging support reduces downtime significantly, allowing users to quickly recharge and continue usage without long interruptions during busy schedules.

Clean and responsive software experience

Running on Android v15, the interface feels clean, responsive, and easy to navigate. It supports smooth multitasking, enhanced privacy controls, and practical customisation options, offering a user friendly experience suitable for both productivity focused and entertainment oriented usage.

Sleek and practical design language

Weighing 189 grams, the smartphone offers a lightweight yet solid in hand feel. Its sleek design and colour options such as Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue give it a modern appearance suitable for everyday professional and casual use scenarios.

How much will the motorola moto G86 5G cost in India?

The motorola moto G86 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 24,999 in India, placing it in the mid-range segment with a focus on balanced performance, strong multimedia capabilities, and reliable day to day usage. At this price point, it positions itself as a value oriented option for users seeking modern features without a premium cost.

Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.

Shop for the motorola moto G86 5G on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

As the motorola moto G86 5G is an upcoming smartphone, buyers can plan their purchase in advance and stay ready for launch offers. Once it becomes available in India, it is expected to be offered through Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, allowing users to convert the cost into manageable monthly payments instead of paying the full amount upfront. This makes upgrading to a new 5G device more accessible when it officially hits the market.

You can also look forward to flexible repayment options, attractive launch offers, and zero down payment schemes on select products, depending on eligibility at the time of purchase.

Steps to prepare for Easy EMI purchase

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store after the official launch.2. Ask for Easy EMI options on the motorola moto G86 5G.3. Check the available launch offers and eligibility criteria.4. Choose a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months based on your budget.5. Complete the purchase once the device is officially available in the market.

The motorola moto G86 5G is positioned as a balanced mid-range smartphone designed for smooth performance, reliable battery life, and everyday usability. Once launched, Bajaj Finance Easy EMI options can help make ownership more flexible and convenient.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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