Business News | Motorola Razr 70 Vs Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Which Foldable Fits Your Lifestyle?

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: motorola expanded its premium foldable smartphone lineup with the motorola Razr 70 and motorola Razr 70 Ultra, both unveiled globally on 29 April 2026. They are expected to launch in India in July 2026. The Razr 70 features a 6.96-inch LTPO pOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor, and a 4,800 mAh battery, while the Razr 70 Ultra comes with a 7.0-inch LTPO pOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Designed for users who want a compact foldable phone with flagship features, both models bring motorola's latest innovations.

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The motorola Razr 70 is likely to be available from Rs. 59,999, whereas the motorola Razr 70 Ultra may start at Rs. 99,999. You can check out these phones at any Bajaj Finance partner store across 4,000+ cities in India after their launch. Visit your nearest store to experience the phones' design, performance, and overall usability in person. Shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance and make your purchase more affordable.

How is the Razr 70 Ultra different from the Razr 70?

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The motorola Razr 70 and motorola Razr 70 Ultra share the same foldable DNA but offer different hardware configurations. From displays and processors to cameras and charging capabilities, this section highlights the key specifications and features that matter most to smartphone buyers in 2026.

Bigger, brighter, and smoother displays:The Razr 70 features a 6.96-inch LTPO pOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits brightness. The Razr 70 Ultra offers a larger 7.0-inch 1.5K LTPO panel, up to 165 Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 5000 nits peak brightness.

Powering everyday tasks and demanding workloads:The Razr 70 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X built on a 4nm process and paired with 8GB RAM. The Razr 70 Ultra uses the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 16GB RAM and faster UFS 4.1 storage for demanding workloads.

Cameras built for creativity:Both foldables feature dual 50MP rear cameras comprising a primary and ultra-wide lens. The Razr 70 Ultra adds advanced imaging technologies, larger sensor hardware, Dolby Vision video recording, and 8K capture support, while also offering a 50MP selfie camera.

Battery life that keeps up with your day:motorola equips both phones with silicon carbon batteries designed for all day use. The Razr 70 includes a 4,800 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 15 W wireless charging. The Ultra increases capacity to 5,000 mAh and supports faster charging options.

Android 16 and the motorola experience:Both smartphones launch with Android 16 and motorola's Hello UI, delivering a familiar software experience. Users receive three years of Android updates and four years of security support. Shared software features ensure consistent usability, productivity, and access to motorola's ecosystem tools.

Premium foldable craftsmanship:The Razr 70 uses a titanium hinge, vegan leather finish, aluminium frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Razr 70 Ultra introduces a refined gapless hinge design, aviation-grade aluminium construction, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection while maintaining the same premium foldable character.

Which motorola foldable should you pick in 2026?The motorola Razr 70 and motorola Razr 70 Ultra are expected to launch in India in July 2026. While both foldables share motorola's premium clamshell design, they target different users through their hardware and pricing. The Razr 70 focuses on delivering a balanced foldable experience with capable performance, quality cameras, and long battery life, whereas the Razr 70 Ultra brings more advanced specifications for users seeking flagship-level features.

Expected prices in India:

- motorola Razr 70 (8GB + 256GB): Rs. 59,999

- motorola Razr 70 Ultra (16GB + 512GB): Rs. 99,999

The motorola Razr 70 is well suited for users who want a stylish foldable smartphone for entertainment, productivity, photography, and everyday multitasking. The Razr 70 Ultra, on the other hand, appeals to power users, content creators, and mobile gamers with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 165 Hz display, larger storage, advanced camera capabilities, and faster charging support.

Both devices offer a premium foldable experience, with the final choice depending on your budget and feature requirements.

Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.

Shop for the motorola Razr 70 Series on Easy EMIs from Bajaj FinanceBuying a premium foldable smartphone becomes more convenient when you do not have to pay the full amount upfront. Once available in India, you can explore the motorola Razr 70 and motorola Razr 70 Ultra on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. Whether you prefer the value-focused Razr 70 or the feature-packed Razr 70 Ultra, flexible payment options can help make your purchase more affordable. You can also check the latest offers available on eligible smartphones at the time of purchase.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store.

2. Enquire about Easy EMI options for the motorola Razr 70 or motorola Razr 70 Ultra.

3. Check the available offers and benefits.

4. Choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

5. Complete the purchase and take home your new foldable smartphone with convenient monthly payments.

With premium foldable designs, vibrant LTPO pOLED displays, capable camera systems, and all-day battery life, the motorola Razr 70 series is designed for entertainment, productivity, content creation, and everyday use. Shop on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance and enjoy a premium foldable smartphone experience with greater affordability and flexibility.

Bajaj Finance LimitedBajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits.

It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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