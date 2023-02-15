New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The recently launched moto e13 featuring 2GB/ 4GB RAM, UNISOC T606 Processor to ensure a "hatke" performance + 64GB storage goes on sale today, on Flipkart and leading retail stores across India, today, 12 noon onwards. The smartphone, flaunting a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery that can last over 36 hours*, and an incredibly premium design, is a must-have for individuals 'on-the-go'. The smartphone is available in two variants starting at an incredible price of just Rs 6,999 (2GB+64GB) and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Moto e13 flaunts a sleek, stylish, and premium design and the smartly built 6.5" IPS LCD display sets itself perfectly with the trending style. It has the latest Android™ 13 (Go edition), for a more reliable, usable, and customizable experience. Furthermore, the moto e13 provides easy access to theater in your pocket with a multidimensional audio-visual experience with Dolby Atmos® audio. Now watch long hours show with the perfect connectivity of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz) - a first in this segment a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth® 5.03 wireless technology. With moto e13, capture shots like never before with its 13MP AI-powered camera system, and a 5MP front camera that includes intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture, Face Beauty, and Portrait mode to turn all your beautiful moments into memories that can be cherished forever.

Not just that, the moto e13 also features a stunning design, premium design by being one of the thinnest and lightest phones in the segment - featuring an acrylic glass back finish in 3 beautiful colours. Moreover, your phone stays protected from all those spills and splashes with a segment first IP52 water-repellent design.

Overall, at a prefect buildup of 8.47mm thin and weighing just 179.5g, moto e13 fits your pocket without compromising battery life or the view. Additionally, the addictive moto gestures like chop-chop for flashlight and three finger screenshot, enhance the user experience. Lastly, you also get a 10W Charger along with a protective case in the box and 2x2 MIMO for better and faster connectivity and data speeds. Availability and Pricing Moto e13, available in three stunning colors - Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White, will go on sale today, 15th February 2023, 12 noon onwards, on Flipkart.

Know more at:Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/e13/p/itm3042ad3770a18?pid=MOBGKHNBA55HDSZR This incredible device will also be available at retail in thousands of Jio Mart stores, as well as My Jio stores across the country.

To locate a My Jio Store near you, click the following link: https://bit.ly/3a9rOQn The product will also be available on Motorola.in, Motorola's own D2C India website. Link below:Motorola.in: https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-e13/p

Pricing:

- 2GB RAM + 64GB Storage - Rs. 6,999- 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage - Rs. 7,999

Offers:Jio Subscription Offer: Rs. 700 FLAT cashback - for existing and new consumers - who opt to use the Jio network for a fixed period within 15 days of activating the device.

Effective price with Jio Subscription Offer:

2GB + 64GB - Rs. 6,299 4GB + 64GB - Rs. 7,299

Offer details for Jio SIM Subscription offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jioexlusive-motorola-terms-conditions-e13

Additional Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 2,500

- 40 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 - TOTAL Rs. 2,000 (applicable for Rs. 419 plan) - Rs 500 Myntra gift voucher

Offer details for additional benefits worth Rs. 2,500: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e13-offer-2023

