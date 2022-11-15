Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience services company, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing.

This partnership will leverage the Tricentis AI-powered continuous testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, and Movate's expertise in integrating, implementing, and developing next-gen value propositions for customers to help organizations achieve continuous testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, while delivering end-to-end automation with exceptional customer experience.

With over two decades of experience in IT consulting and managed services, working with product and platform businesses across verticals, and offering unique business engagement models, Movate has been helping enterprises of all sizes drive business success. Tricentis Tosca, a codeless and AI-powered continuous testing solution, optimizes and accelerates end-to-end testing of enterprises' entire digital landscape, taking the bottlenecks out of testing and the risks out of software releases.

Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis Tosca covers every type and level of testing, from API, exploratory and mobile to system integration and regression testing.

It supports 160+ technologies and enterprise applications, ensuring test automation scales across the enterprise. Movate's domain expertise and market reach combined with Tricentis Tosca will help companies to accelerate continuous testing to keep pace in rapidly changing IT environments.

Santosh Rajput, Senior Vice President, Movate, said, "In today's digital landscape, with thousands of software, apps, cross-platform, and cross-device, it's crucial for modern enterprises to have continuous testing to ensure all the apps and technologies work flawlessly. With Tosca's unique AI-powered codeless approach, model-based test automation technology, and our outcome-based value propositions, we will offer extensive enterprise agile testing with minimal effort at cost-effective rates. This partnership will help modern enterprises cover all their digital initiatives, including migrating to the cloud, modernizing core business applications, and delivering exceptional customer experience."

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Movate which combines the strength of our quality assurance solutions with their leading consulting and software engineering services. It is beyond critical for customers of all sizes to partner with a strategic consulting advisor to steward the digital transformation journey, promote best practices, and enable ongoing success across an ever-changing E2E technology landscape. Movate is well-positioned as a leading consulting firm to empower our joint clients to navigate the nuances of accelerated software agile development while maintaining high quality software deployments at scale," said Chaim Frenkel, VP, Strategic Alliances, WW, Tricentis.

