Business News | MOVIN Celebrates Four Years of Growth, Innovation, and Future-ready Logistics Leadership for India's B2B Supply Chains

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26: MOVIN, the logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, today proudly marks its fourth anniversary, a journey defined by rapid nationwide growth, technology-enabled solutions, and customer-first logistics solution.

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Rooted in the combined expertise of UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, MOVIN has built a logistics Brand offering global best practices with local market insights, operational excellence, trust, and reliability. Over the past four years, it has expanded its operational footprint across India's key business hubs, scaled shipment volumes, and strengthened its position as a trusted partner for SMEs, MSMEs, and enterprise clients navigating India's evolving supply chain landscape.

MOVIN has reinforced its presence across India's industrial corridors with the recent inauguration of a strategic hub in Surat and a strong existing footprint across Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar.

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A landmark achievement for the Company was the launch of MOVIN Healthcare in November 2025 - a dedicated vertical operating nationwide to serve the pharmaceutical, MedTech, and diagnostics sectors with advanced temperature-controlled packaging and an industry-leading Next Flight Out (NFO) service for time-bound medical shipments.

Gregory Goba-Ble, Director of MOVIN Express and Head of UPS India, commented, "Four years of MOVIN represent a decisive step in strengthening India's logistics backbone. Our journey has been about building scale with reliability, embedding technology into operations, and creating a network that supports businesses across sectors. As India advances its economic corridors and industrial clusters, our focus is on accelerating digital integration, expanding footprint, and deepening partnerships that enable supply chains to be more resilient and competitive. One encouraging development for us has been the response from our customers. We have received thoughtful feed-back, stronger engagement and growing support from them all this while. MOVIN's next phase is about driving transformation in B2B logistics, ensuring that businesses are equipped to meet the demands of a future-ready economy."

As MOVIN marks four years of redefining logistics in India, the journey ahead is filled with greater ambition, stronger momentum, and a continued commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. With a future-ready approach and an expanding nationwide network, MOVIN remains dedicated to delivering seamless, reliable, and technology-led logistics solutions that empower businesses to grow with confidence.

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