Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): E-commerce giant Flipkart said on Thursday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) to support small businesses and local artisans under One District One Product (ODOP) initiative in Madhya Pradesh.

"To support the ODOP programme of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the partnership under Flipkart's Samarth initiative will enhance rural livelihoods allowing local businesses, craftsmen, artisans and weavers to offer their products to millions of customers," Flipkart said in a statement.

Also Read | Bridgerton Season 2: Release Date, Time, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley’s Period Drama Series!.

Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative that aims to introduce lakhs of MSMEs, artisans and underserved communities from across the country to new growth opportunities through e-commerce.

Samarth breaks entry barriers and helps these sellers set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace by offering time-bound incubation as well as support with onboarding, free cataloging, marketing, account management, business insights, and warehousing.

Also Read | Italy vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoffs Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of European Qualifiers With Time in IST.

John Kingsly, Export Commissioner and Managing Director of MPIDC, and Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, signed the MoU in presence of Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Madhya Pradesh.

"One of the key priorities of our government is to strengthen a flourishing ecosystem for entrepreneurs, artisans, SHGs especially from rural areas, and I would like to commend Flipkart for their efforts and initiatives to take ahead the ambitious ODOP initiative of Government of Madhya Pradesh," said Dattigaon.

"Our association with Flipkart will give wings to the dreams of our entrepreneurs and support our capacity-building initiatives for them," he added.

Commenting on the MoU, Kumar said, "The partnership is part of Flipkart's Samarth programme conceptualised to provide a sustainable and inclusive digital platform to enhance the livelihood opportunities for MSMEs and artisans, including in Tier-2 and smaller cities."

"Extending the government's mission of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Flipkart Samarth today supports the livelihood of over a million artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India," Flipkart official said.

Flipkart launched Samarth programme in 2019 with the objective of building a sustainable and inclusive platform for underserved domestic communities and businesses and to empower them with better livelihood opportunities.

Flipkart Samarth currently supports the livelihood of over a million artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers onto the platform. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)