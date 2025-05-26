VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) felicitated their student, Ayan Dutta, who scored 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations 2025. This score reflects his dedication and consistency towards goals.

Ayan prepared for these exams by following a structured learning plan and used various resources to supplement his school studies. The key to this was PW's online classes that helped strengthen his conceptual understanding. "My approach was to stay consistent, revisit key concepts, and not be afraid to go back and relearn," Ayan said. "The teachers helped bridge gaps in my understanding, and the videos allowed me to study at my own pace and stick to my prep plan."

With extensive support from his family, Ayan spoke about how his father has inspired him to do his absolute best. "My father has always believed in me. His support has been my biggest motivation, and I'm grateful to have him by my side through every step," he shared.

Science being his favourite subject, the young learner is curious about how things work and hopes to explore opportunities in science and technology as he begins his preparation for the JEE exam.

Atul Kumar, CEO-Online of PW, said, "Ayan's result is a celebration of consistent effort, family support, and effective guidance. At PW, we empower students, no matter where they come from, and try to offer them the tools they need to succeed."

This year, over 23 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 examination. Ayan's performance places him among the students who secured high scores and is also an example of the growing role of online learning in academic preparation.

