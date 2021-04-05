Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year, Indian Media Works conducts several events in order to appreciate the positive change-makers in our society and to make a monetary contribution towards social causes.

Therefore, this year IMW and D'La Valentina, jointly present a colossal beauty pageant - Mr Miss & Mrs Fashion World 2021, on 1st May 2021 at Majestic Pride Casino, Goa, to seek the best emerging talents in the country who will further represent India at international platforms in Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, and Dubai. Furthermore, this would the first time ever that a pageant so huge will be conducted on a cruise!

This extraordinary occasion not only aims to recognize the stars of tomorrow but also has the noble objective to give back to society, especially during the pandemic. The fund raised in this event is decided to be contributed towards supporting the families of jawans, monetarily or in kind, through the event's charity partner Indian Foundation. It will also go towards the women empowerment and child development project, initiated by the Women's League Foundation.

But that's not all, the pageant will be followed by an exquisite fashion show by Indian Fashion Lyrics, an affiliate of Indian Media Works which engages in Fashion and modelling and encourages aspiring models towards their dream by equipping them with required training, grooming, and a myriad of opportunities.

D'La Valentina not only specializes in providing young aspirants international opportunities but also strongly believes in acknowledging the outstanding individuals in the fashion industry who serve as an inspiration to many. Hence, in honour of the biggest celebrities in the Indian Fashion industry, D'La Valentina hosts Valentina Fashion Awards 2021 - to dignify those who have exhibited exceptional expertise this year.

Curated by Syed from Fashion Glamour World, this event would be the first of its kind.

For more details, contact: 9952592777Date: 1st May, 2021, SaturdayVenue: Majestic Pride Casino, Goa

