Business News | Mr Vastra Launches Ultra-Stretch Flexiwaist Pants Collection with Exclusive Offer

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 18: Mr Vastra, the next-gen brand in men's fashion, aims to reshape the landscape with curated collections that blend style, comfort, and functionality. Krunal Shah, the driving force behind the Mr Vastra brand, envisions solving essential, basic issues in men's wardrobes.

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Mr Vastra, an emerging men's apparel brand in India, has launched its new collection of Ultra-Stretch Flexiwaist Pants Collection. These formal pants for men are crafted from fabric blends that offer ultimate flexibility and comfort with ease of movement for all day long.

The collection is crafted from advanced 4-way stretch fabric along with a 2-inch flexible waistband for all-day comfort. Ultra-Stretch Flexiwaist Pants are tailored to adapt seamlessly to movements, making them ideal for both work and leisure. Whether you are heading for the board meeting or to impromptu dinner plans after work, these pants ensure a perfect fit without compromising on style and comfort. Precisely, Mr Vastra's Ultra-Stretch Flexiwaist Pants have the following features:

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- 2-inch Stretchable Waistband: Adapts comfortably to your waist for a flexible fit.

- 4-Way High-Stretch Fabric: Allows easy movement in all directions without restriction.

- Breathable Comfort: Keeps you cool and comfortable for extended periods.

- Shape Retention: Maintains its sharp fit and structure.

Crafted from a premium blend of polyester, viscose, and spandex, the fabric offers a perfect balance of softness, durability, and stretch. Ultra-Stretch Flexiwaist Pants are designed to redefine the everyday wear of the modern Indian man who's constantly on the move. It ensures breathability and flexibility, delivering all-day comfort with a polished look.

To celebrate the launch, the brand Mr Vastra is offering an exclusive limited-time discount on their official website. Customers can enjoy up to 20% discount on their purchase with the code available at checkout on the website.

About Mr VastraThe men's apparel brand, Mr Vastra, was founded in February 2026 by Krunal Shah. The brand was founded out of compassion to solve basic but essential problems in the men's fashion landscape. The brand's headquarters is located in Vadodara, India.

As the world was adjusting to lockdown and work-from-home culture, men finally started to embrace comfortable fashion. Founder of Mr Vastra, Krunal Shah, drew inspiration from this lifestyle shift in men and manifested it into the fresh label Mr Vastra after almost 5 years of struggle.

Krunal Shah wanted to build a brand that mainly focuses on comfort and functionality. Indian modern men are constantly on the move; they need a wardrobe that keeps up with their long office hours and casual plans. Mr Vastra aims to redefine men's fashion with their collections that blend style, comfort, and functionality perfectly.

Contact Information: Company Name: Mr Vastra

Founder: Krunal Shah

Contact Number: +91 9510333041

Email ID: info@mrvastra.com

Website: https://mrvastra.com

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