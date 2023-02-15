Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fashion jewellery brand, Kushal's, known for its designer fashion and silver jewellery has opened its first store in the state of Maharashtra at Morewadi, Pimpri in Pune. The store was launched by actress Mrunal Thakur, in the presence of the media and the brand's management team.

Spread across 1500 sq. ft, the store has more than ten thousand designs in antique, Kundan, zircon, temple, and Silver Jewellery. The widest collection with great ambience provides a special jewellery buying experience for all age groups, occasions and styles.

During the inauguration, Mrunal Thakur said, "As a person who sees jewelry as an essential component of my personal style, I cannot feel complete without the perfect piece to complement my outfit. What I appreciate most about Kushal's is their wide selection of designs, ranging from traditional to trendy and modern. Keeping up with fashion trends is important to me and having access to a collection that caters to every style makes it easy to feel fashionable and confident on any occasion. I liked their special section for bridal and wedding."

Ankit Gulechha, Marketing Director, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery, said, "Glad to have Mrunal Thakur with us for this momentous occasion. She has a keen eye for fashion and is known for her ability to effortlessly pull off a wide range of looks, from traditional Indian wear to contemporary styles. The people of Pune are known for its love of jewellery and stay informed on the latest fashion jewellery trends. Kushal's collections are curated specifically to cater to the fashion-forward market, and we are happy to see the positive reception so far. We are confident in our ability to continue providing exclusive, high-quality designer fashion jewellery that meets the demands of our customers."

Renowned for their distinguished designs with intricate craftsmanship, Kushal's takes pride in reinventing fashion jewellery for women. The brand is known for their versatile traditional and contemporary designs, exceptional product quality and grandeur stores. Believing that any woman can be stylish and fashionable, Kushal's is a one-stop destination for jewellery for all occasions, be it traditional, formal or casual. Today with 51 stores in 17 cities in the country, Kushal's is rapidly expanding its retail footprint throughout Maharashtra and India. Shortly they are launching two stores in Phoenix Mall at Wakad & Vimannagar. Kushal's currently operates in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, amongst other cities in India. Customers can also buy online at www.kushals.com.

