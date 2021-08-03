New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a leading gaming brand launches complete line-up of laptops equipped with 11th Gen Intel® H series processors up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 graphics.

With a 30% performance upgrade over previous models, the high-speed combo of PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E heighten increased enhancements.

MSI also offers exclusive features like 'Discrete Graphics Mode' that improves graphics performance, while MSI Center allows users to overclock the GPU with ease. The new line-up includes GP, GL & GF series starting from INR 95,990/- and going up to INR 201,990/-, available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

Last month, MSI announced the availability of GE and GS series, which makes it the first brand with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics.

Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "Our GF Series have been created to elevate the overall gameplay experience, and with a wide range of features like RTX 30 graphics that offer a completely seamless and uninterrupted experience. We believe in crafting performance-oriented products that cater to the needs of our diverse audience, and the GF Series are another addition to our power-packed lineup. MSI will continue its trend of producing top-tier, powerful machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer spirits."

Born for performance - GP76/66 Leopard

For those who need powerful performance for work and play, or even engineering, the GP Leopard series is also receiving NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 graphics and the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processors.

The Powerhouse pulsating power - Pulse GL76/66

With new image designed by Maarten Verhoeven, 2018 ZBrush World Competition Champion, MSI unveiled its new GL66 and GL76 Pulse laptops. Verhoeven specifically designed the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility.

The laptops use NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics along with a redesigned heat pipe and integrated MSI thermal grease that generates more airflow for lower temperatures. An independent number pad rounds out the user experience.

Sharpen Your Game - Katana GF76/66

Inspired by the swift power of the Sword and Katana, the image of the brand-new Katana GF series is designed by famed Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, noted for his work in the 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms' video game series.

The MSI Katana GF76 and GF66 are set to inspire users. Powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics and featuring independent number pads, even on the smaller 15-inch variant, the Sword and Katana GF laptops are more than just entry-level gaming configurations; they are the first partner for long-lasting battles in the virtual world.

