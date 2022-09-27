Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Maitreya Capital & Business Services Pvt Ltd (Maitreya), one of the pioneering MSME-focused NBFCs, has sought to develop enhanced capabilities to continue offering relevant solutions to MSMEs in a post-covid environment where digital solutions and new underwriting methods have become the standard.

Maitreya has acquired a 50 per cent share in Paythrough Softwares and Solutions Pvt Ltd (Paythrough), the company which has developed the 'Nagad Neo-Banking Platform' for enabling smaller communities with a comprehensive MSME solution.

A merchant with a Nagad account in Chapra, Bihar, will now get the following benefits:

1. 0 per cent MDR on all Nagad Customer payments, UPI payments, etc.

2. Instant Settlements, Free Devices, and QR codes help them serve more clients.

3. Cash-back on bulk purchases, including purchases of inventories.

4. Loans for working capital up to Rs 20 lacs.

The partnership with Maitreya facilitates the expansion of Paythrough's agent network and, therefore, its payments business.

Shiv Narayan Pandey, a merchant based in Barwaada Village, District Dhanbad (Jharkhand), says:

"Before the availability of the Nagad Merchant Program, my store's only source of revenue was the sale of everyday groceries, which was not enough to support my family. As a result, I looked for methods to increase my sales.

I was informed about the Nagad Program and the cash-back option at the Merchant location. By linking my firm to UPI and QR codes, the Nagad Merchant programme helped my enterprise digitally.

I now attract more clients with the cash-back programme and digital transactions. Our revenue has grown as a result of customer's ability to pay their bills alongside their grocery purchases. The convenience of Nagad has revolutionised modest Kirana businesses, and customers are happy. I've also applied for a credit line, which I'll use to acquire further stock for my store."

Paythrough's strategic collaboration has also bolstered Maitreya's senior management team with expertise in technology, rural marketing, and agri-allied financing sectors. Maitreya intends to actively investigate the feasibility of sourcing "Priority Sector Loans" for many banks using a BC model or co-lending arrangement. The planned initiative to establish a technological platform for FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) represents another step in this direction. With these moves, Maitreya will have a healthy balance of fund-based and fee-based operations while maintaining its primary emphasis on financial inclusion.

