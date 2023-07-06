GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Washington [USA]/ New Delhi [India], July 6: MSys Technologies, a leading end-to-end Product Engineering Services firm, stands out at HPE Discover 23 with its cutting-edge Business Modernization and Digital Transformation capabilities. MSys Technologies' impressed hundreds of industry leaders and experts by showcasing its innovative modernization services aimed at helping organizations streamline their IT operations, optimize efficiency, and drive better business outcomes.

MSys Technologies booth #350 at HPE Discover 23 witnessed an overwhelming response from attendees. The bustling booth served as a focal point for visitors, offering them an incredible opportunity to meet the MSys Executive Leadership Team, renowned for spearheading the delivery of the firm's comprehensive modernization services. The booth was jam-packed with demos, interactive displays, and informative collateral showcasing the transformative impact of MSys Technologies' innovative Edge-to-Cloud transformation capabilities.

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at MSys Technologies, said, At HPE Discover 23, we were ecstatic to receive such a positive response. Our curated Edge-to-Cloud transformation capabilities present an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to propel their digital transformation initiatives forward. We are proud to offer state-of-the-art Product Engineering Services that drive better business outcomes, ultimately delivering a competitive Edge that is paramount in today's fast-paced world."

The MSys Technologies team was fueled by passion and energy as they engaged with industry leaders, peers, and experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the technology space. Sunny Raskar, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at MSys Technologies, added, "It was a privilege to share our insights and expertise in tackling the most significant digital transformation issues facing businesses today. Every conversation left us invigorated and inspired, grateful for the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and make a difference in technology."

The overwhelmingly positive response at HPE Discover 23 is a testament to the crucial role that MSys Technologies' Edge-to-Cloud transformation capabilities will play in driving digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries. As organizations embrace new technologies and processes, MSys Technologies remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that help them stay ahead of the curve and achieve their goals. For businesses seeking to transform their operations, MSys Technologies stands as the go-to partner.

