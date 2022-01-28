Milano (Italy) [India], January 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): FONDAZIONE Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano, focused on cardiovascular research, reports the first patient enrolment of the TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial (Sirolimus-coated Balloon Versus Drug-eluting Stent in Native Coronary Vessels) setting in motion a crucial trial in the Native Coronary Vessel Treatment domain.

TRANSFORM II RCT, determined to explore and evaluate the treatment options in native coronary vessels, enrolled the index patient on the 16 December 2021 at Sandro Pertini Hospital, Rome, by the team of Dr Alessandro Sciahbasi.

The International, multicentric, prospective, investigator-driven, open-label randomized trial will observe and evaluate the efficacy of the Magic Touch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (Concept Medical Inc.) in a head-to-head comparison with Everolimus-Eluting Stent (EES) considered to be a gold standard treatment, in 1:1 randomization in the native coronary vessels. This trial is led by Study Chairman, Dr Bernardo Cortese of the San Carlo Clinic, Paderno Dugnano-Milano, Italy. Alongside him in the steering committee are Dr Roxana Mehran, Dr Alexandre Abizaid, Dr Stefano Rigattieri, Dr Fernando Alfonso, Dr Jose Maria de la Torre Hernandez and Dr Peter Smith.

The idea of intervention in small or mid-sized de-novo coronary lesion with a stent is neither desirable nor efficient, considering the heavy metal scaffolding of the vessel. Newer generation of interventionalists tend to be hesitant to load the vessel with a metal scaffold in this setting. Drug-Coated Balloons (DCB) therefore offer a better option while treating native coronary artery lesions.

A total of 1325 patients will be enrolled. The study population will consist of patients with age >18 years with clinical indication of a native vessel PCI eligibility (stable CAD or Acute coronary syndrome). Native coronary artery lesion in a vessel with diameter >2.0 mm and 50% enrollment already done and TRANSFORM II that follows is the perfect RCT to seek further answers in native coronary vessel treatment.

Dr. Bernardo Cortese is optimistic and excited with the onset of the RCT and briefly explains why this is a much-needed trial and what is expected out of it, "We do not need to expect a stent-like result when we use a DCB; what we aim to, is to have similar results to DES, and possibly an improved result on the long term, since we do not implant metal, and metal from stents is associated with a small but continuous increase in adverse events year-on-year," Dr. Cortese quotes "Regarding DCB, at least when you use a reliable device, we have observed a flattening of the events curve after 18 months, so why not expect better results after 3-4 years?"

In essence, TRANSFORM II will bring to light the data suggesting why this transition from stents to balloons is a necessity for some native coronary vessels and hopefully in the near future, the data will reveal encouraging and promising results.

Magic Touch Sirolimus Coated Balloon has already received a breakthrough device designation from the US FDA for the treatment of small coronary vessels as well as In-Stent restenosis. This trial may give the required inclination towards the use of DCB like the Magic Touch. It may indicate that it is time to transform.

Magic Touch is a CE approved and commercially marketed Sirolimus coated balloon by Concept Medical, developed using the proprietary Nanolute Technology. Magic Touch has been deployed in >50,000 patients in major global markets. Nanolute - the unique drug delivery technology platform of Magic Touch balloon, is designed to deliver sub-micron particles of Sirolimus which are then encapsulated in a biocompatible drug carrier. The carrier-complex is designed to reach the deepest layers of the vessel walls.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736044/TRANSFORM_II_RCT.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244676/Concept_Medical_Logo.jpg

