Business News | Mukta Mulay Brings Maharashtra's Royal Paithani Heritage to Cannes 2026 With Femm International

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Representing India on the global stage with Femm International, Mukta Mulay made a powerful statement at Cannes 2026 by celebrating Maharashtra's timeless cultural heritage through fashion. A banker by profession and a creative at heart, Mulay used the international spotlight to embody graceful ageing, individuality, and reinvention at 47.

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Her red carpet appearance was more than style. It was a narrative of authenticity and Indian roots. Draped in a contemporary Nauwari silhouette inspired by the iconic Yeola Paithani handloom tradition, her ensemble honored local artisans and Maharashtra's royal textile legacy. Divine motifs inspired by Lord Vitthal added layers of spirituality, femininity, and cultural pride to the look.

Through her presence at Cannes, Mukta Mulay showed that fashion goes beyond trends. It's about storytelling, heritage, and owning your identity with confidence on a global stage.

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Mukta Mulay Quote:"Walking the Cannes red carpet in a Paithani-inspired ensemble was my way of carrying Maharashtra's rich heritage and the spirit of Indian womanhood to a global platform. For me, fashion is most powerful when it reflects authenticity, culture, and personal evolution."

Mohini Sharma, Founder of Femm International Quote:"At Femm International, we believe true beauty lies in individuality and cultural pride. Mukta Mulay's Cannes appearance beautifully showcased how Indian heritage, especially regional craftsmanship like Paithani, can create a powerful impact on the world stage while inspiring women to embrace every phase of life with confidence."

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