Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18: MulticoreWare Inc., a global technology company offering software solutions and engineering services, is proud to announce its third consecutive certification from Great Place to Work® in India. The Great Place to Work® Institute, a global leader in workplace culture, has been surveying over 100 million employees across 150 countries since 1992. Their comprehensive insights have shaped their definition of a great workplace, with trust at its core.

AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare, said, " Being recognized by Great Place to Work® for the third time is a distinguished honour, underscoring our ethos of creating a workplace where every individual is empowered to flourish and thrive. This recognition serves as a powerful motivation to continue our remarkable journey. We are inspired to raise the bar even higher, steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and unwavering excellence."

MulticoreWare is head quartered in San Jose, California and has a global sales presence and maintains delivery centres in both India and China. The company began its operations in India in 2012 with a base in Chennai and has since expanded by opening a delivery centre in Coimbatore.

Additionally, MulticoreWare has extended its global footprint into new regions, including Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, further broadening its reach while continuing to expand its operations across Asia.

MulticoreWare runs the MAGIC (MulticoreWare Academia Global Innovation Centre) R&D program, aimed at fostering research and development in partnership with engineering colleges. This initiative focuses on upskilling engineering graduates from the Tamil Nadu region while ensuring a high level of applied research expertise, particularly in compiler technologies, embedded software, and sensor and fusion engineering.

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services in Compilers & Platforms, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Audio & Video Technology (Codecs), Sensor Fusion & Image / Data Processing. Their solutions are used in Media & Broadcasting, Automotive (ADAS/AD), Security & Monitoring, Medical Imaging, Healthcare, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial Automation, Robotics, Smart City and many other verticals. MulticoreWare's industry-leading video codec products (x266 /x265 / Ultraziq) have been deployed in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers. Their customers span North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, covering a broad spectrum of vertical markets such as Compute, Mobility & Transportation, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Industry 4.0 and Media & Entertainment.

More information at https://multicorewareinc.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

The Great Place to Work® Certification represents the gold standard in 'employer-of-choice' recognition for businesses. It is the only award that is entirely determined by the feedback that workers give about their experiences at work, specifically how frequently they report having a high-trust environment. The Great Place to Work Certification is the industry standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience and is widely recognized by both employees and employers. More than 10,000 businesses from 60 different nations submit applications each year to become Great Place to Work-Certified.

