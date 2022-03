New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The government has received multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and the transaction is in the second stage of the process, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Karad said, "transaction advisor appointed for the privatisation of BPCL had informed that multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) had been received for privatisation of BPCL".

Also Read | Attack Part 1 Trailer 2 Launch: Rakul Preet Singh is Bold, Bawsy and Beautiful in Her Green Blazer Dress.

The minister further stated that Transaction Advisor is bound by the non-disclosure agreement for not sharing the information relating to bidders during the currency of the process to ensure competitive non-collusive bidding.

On a question of whether the government has a plan in place to ensure the security of jobs of current employees of BPCL, the minister stated that the terms and conditions of the strategic disinvestment in the Share Purchase Agreement suitably address employees' concerns. (ANI)

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Congress Slams Narendra Modi Govt for Hike in Petrol, Diesel Rates Days After Assembly Election Results.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)