New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): RSB Wellness, a prominent city-based aesthetic center, announced the launch of Semi Permanent Makeup treatment. Semi Permanent Makeup injects the desired pigment into the dermis to create a long-lasting made-up look. It eliminates the need to apply and remove makeup every day and is suitable for those with sensitive and allergy-prone skin. During a typical treatment session, aestheticians inject pigments between the epidermis and dermis with the help of microneedles. RSB Wellness expects to help people reduce their reliance on real makeup with the help of Semi Permanent Makeup.

Explaining the importance of Semi Permanent Makeup, Dr Yogesh Gupta, Director of RSB Wellness, said, "Semi Permanent Makeup treatments stay on your skin for a relatively long period, after which it begins to fade away. Customers can use it to enhance eyebrows, add color to lips, enliven eyes with semi-permanent eyeliners, etc. These treatments are perfect for those who wish to avoid applying makeup regularly for various reasons".

Also Read | Notification Issued to Notify Amendments in the Rules Governing Bharat Series … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

A company representative also revealed that RSB Wellness now offers BB glow treatment, often touted as a semi-permanent foundation. It combines the results of micro-needling and semi-permanent makeup to create the appearance of having applied foundation. In addition, BB glow helps improve the texture and tone of clients' skin. It has been used to reduce acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles, discoloration, and large pores. Most importantly, BB glow enlivens dehydrated and dull skin.

Regarding RSB Wellness' mission, Radhika Gupta, CEO, said, "Right from the outset, our goal has been to provide world-class aesthetic treatments at affordable prices. We have helped our customers enhance their appearance by using safe and modern techniques. Our therapists and doctors have consistently remained updated about the latest cosmetic treatments. Our decision to offer Semi Permanent Makeup and BB Glow are representative of our philosophy to offer the best to our customers".

Also Read | Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Accounts of CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Others for Covering His 'Exact Real-Time Location'.

Semi Permanent Makeup can be used to recreate the appearance of thicker eyebrows, eyeliners, lipstick, etc. RSB Wellness has associated with USA-based Nouveau Contour for machine and pigments. The products and the procedures are FDA-approved. It is the highest standard pigments available in any market. The procedure is safe, and the discomfort is minimal. Aftercare instructions include using sunscreen for at least seven to ten days post-treatment, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, and avoiding skin care products that are not recommended by the specialists at the time of the treatment. It is also necessary to use a premium moisturizer as advised by treatment specialists to reduce inflammation soon after the treatment.

RSB Wellness is a Mumbai-based aesthetic clinic that offers cutting-edge treatments to treat cosmetic and dermatological conditions. Since its inception, the company has helped its customers regain confidence and enhance their appearance with the latest evidence-based treatment procedures. RSB Wellness initially opened its first clinic in Bandra, in 2016. After tasting success in the heart of India's glamour capital, the clinic opened another branch at Thane, near Mumbai. RSB Wellness has been at the forefront of helping men and women enhance their appearance and present their best faces to the world.

Know more about semi-permanent makeup: https://rsbwellness.com/skin-treatment/semi-permanent-make-up/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)