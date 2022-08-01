New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/SRV): TrendOye, headquartered in Mumbai is all set to launch its latest collection for the upcoming festive season.

The renowned, trusted and leading online D2C brand for 'different & unique handcrafted, handwoven, hand-painted sarees' was launched by husband-wife duo Anurag Madan and Kanchan Madan with an objective to promote Indian art and culture.

The brand offerings include Premium-Yet-Affordable Value-Based exquisite collections of different, trendy and modern, authentic, handwoven, handcrafted, hand-painted, power-woven, artistic & concept-based, quality Indian Designer Sarees. The collections from www.TrendOye.com are just a click away and are home-delivered globally.

Co-Founders Anurag Madan and Kanchan Madan, said, "Handwoven and Handcrafted artistic Indian sarees personify the rich craftsmanship and warmth of the Indian culture, and promoting it further provides a smooth livelihood to the skilful & hardworking Indian artisans."

Anurag further added, "TrendOye Is Not Just An Another Online Store, It's An Altogether Different Thought."

The goal of the brand for its customers is to provide a value-based premium international online-shopping experience with a lifestyle and exotic product range along with superior service.

The Inception

The journey of TrendOye began in the year 2018 with the modest start from the bedroom of the co-founder's home-sweet-home with offline offerings of authentic, unique designer handcrafted sarees with regional variations of the rich heritage of India, considering different & latest trends, hence, "TrendOye - being different".

It all happened when Anurag Madan wanted to gift his wife Kanchan Madan an ethnic yet trendy-designer saree for their anniversary but even after exploring more than 10 stores including online saree ones, they couldn't get the right combination of fabric, design & colour that Kanchan was looking based upon her persona & basis Anurag budget. And that was a "Problem-Solving" moment for them when the idea of premium-yet-affordable, value-based ethnic wear germinated.

Kanchan Madan, Co-Founder of TrendOye, said, "At that moment we experienced and realized how the market was flooded with mediocre quality products and fake fabrics & its descriptions along with non-justified pricing. And via. TrendOye, we are trying to solve this problem by filling this gap in the market along with a small contribution in transforming this highly unorganized segment into an organized one."

"We want our today's trendy women to wear Indian traditional attires without any confusion about fake and non-authentic fabrics in their minds and experience full transparency and confidence with TrendOye. And for that we ensure that our products are authentic, genuine and best in quality, and are quality checked multiple times along with full transparency in its descriptions," Kanchan further added.

After a couple of years of TrendOye's gradual organic offline penetration, they launched the online store in July 2020. From promoting just a few sarees, today the brand is a leading and preferred destination for unique, quality designer bridal and celebration sarees.

The brand's flagship range of offerings is Designer, Bridal & Celebration Sarees which are handcrafted and weaved by their super-skilled hard-working weavers and artisans. The purpose is to support these hard-working Indian weavers. The brand has been in association with approximately 450 artisans and weavers to date.

Helping & Promoting Weavers & Artisans

"To give a formal shape to our start-up and to outsource manufacturing authentic sarees, back in 2018-19 I use to travel a lot within the remote villages of the weaver's community across the nation. And during that process, I have closely witnessed the financial hardships of the weaver's community, and how they are commercially paid and still manage their entire family with limited finances, which deeply touched my heart. Since then, I always wished to do something for the upliftment of the Indian weaver community, and hence made up my mind to launch TrendOye", says Anurag Madan, Co-founder at TrendOye.

The Collections & Thought

TrendOye has an array of exquisite collections of handwoven, handcrafted, hand-painted sarees in; Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Paithani, Patola, Organza, Georgette, Chiffon, Chikankari, Silk, Linen, Jamdani, Crepe, Cotton's and many more, which are emerging from the states viz. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. TrendOye also specialises in mesmerizing collections of Bridal/Designer Lehengas.

TrendOye Sarees comes in vibrant colours, designs, patterns and styles, which are a perfect blend of ethnicity, modernity & vouge enriched with rich Indian heritage exquisitely created and passionately structured in ace craftsmanship to match buyer's fascination & ease of shopping. Our approach is "Optimum-Is-More" & "Glocal". Herein "Optimum-Is-More" means instead of having an ocean of anything-and-everything kind of collections leading to the customer's confusion and long shopping time, we are having demand-designed, super-selected & super handpicked collections, which will help the customers in fast selection and reduced shopping time which saves the customer's valuable time also. And via the "Glocal" approach we get the products manufactured/sourced in India taking into consideration the global design trends, says Anurag Madan.

The Target Group

TrendOye targets women in the age bracket of 25 to 60 who strongly prefer ethnic wear & sarees and have an exotic, ethnic & modern fashion sense.

These collections of sarees are fabricated using authentic quality fabrics to give superior comfort, elegance, class, and design and are easy to wear at any wedding, celebration, party, work or at home.

Upcoming Festivity

This upcoming festive Season TrendOye intend to launch its fresh festive collections with spectacular designs and vibrant hues which offer brilliant combinations in bright colourful design with fine details of craftsmanship, prints and material of superior quality.

It continues TrendOye's heritage of offering to its consumers the best quality trendy designs with international standards of varied craftsmanship expressions and styles, to attract the conscious and stylish ethnic fashion customer. These collections truly incorporate the ethnic pulse with tradition, confidence, freshness, energy, spirit and eminence.

The Brand Mission

The brand's mission is to provide an incredible international online-shopping experience, right from offering value-based, authentic superior quality craftsmanship through their fabulous range, supported by seamless processes right from designing, to manufacturing/purchase, to product delivery to service and beyond. It aims to offer the world the best Indian Saree & Lehenga designs in Ethnic Fashion and spread its charm.

The Leadership Team

An MBA in Marketing from K J Somaiya Institute Of Management Studies & Research, Mumbai, clubbed with Entrepreneurship Management from IIM Rohtak, Anurag Madan has an extensive experience in the fashion & lifestyle retail industry and has a vast proven practical working knowledge in online-offline retail, eCommerce, brand building, sourcing, exports, fashion trends, designs, fabrics & textile technology.

He has worked with organizations, to name a few like TATA's, Pantaloons, Lifestyle International, ICICI and Century Textiles, before this venture. His wife, Kanchan Madan, who is the Co-founder, has also in-depth expertise & practical experience in designing, fashion-styling, fabrics, product selection & trend spotting. She takes care of operations, product selection, designing & customer support and Anurag takes care of marketing, inventory, logistics & technology.

The Co-founder, Anurag Madan sums all up to say, TrendOye believes in building bondage through one word "Trust" and goes beyond to define trust, according to him it includes; easy online-shopping user interface, authentic quality, great value, product accessibility, superior designs, latest trends, exquisite style, ease of website navigation, flexible & multiple payment options, delivery speed, easy returns, excellent customer service etc. & much more... Summing up-to keeping the "Brand-Promise" & "Heart To Heart Unification".

To know more, visit - www.TrendOye.com

