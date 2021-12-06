Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/ Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): Mumbai is popularly stated as 'The Commercial Capital of India '.
The city is known to nurture the aspirations of Entrepreneurs looking to establish themselves in thier areas of work.
A lot many of the Entrepreneurs harnessed organisations that have been able to contribute to the economic growth of the region and the entire country as well, in multiple ways thus building up a robust Business Ecosystem that keeps evolving every passing moment. This Entrepreneurs are the true Gallants, because they take all the risks to create development and growth.
A Selective list of the Gallants, were honoured at 'Mumbai Entrepreneurs Award 2021' ceremony held on 04-12-2022 at a renowned hospitality venue. The activity being curated by Nova Realtime Solutions LLP, was presented by Insurance4life and Rotary Mumbai, District 3141 being the support partner.
A jury committee comprising leading luminaries in thier fields. They being Ashith Kampani, Chairman- CosmicMandala15 Group, Daara Patel, Secretary General - IDMA, Romit Barat, Co Founder - Akta Connect, Dinesh Chindarkar, Co Founder - MediaMedic Communications, Manish K, Angel Investor and Kisalay P Vora, Artist-Visualiser-Painter, undertook an exercise to select the awardees from the nominations submitted. The process was based on guidelines framed for the selection. It was criteria based and the awardees selected, represent multiple work categories.
The award Receipents-
Supriya and Sulekha Kamath of Anuradha Creations
Nikhil Singhi of Flin Technologies Pvt Ltd
Sameer Tejuja of Vunya Infotech Pvt Ltd
Gautam Harshadrai Desai of Akta Connect
Pradeep Rathi of 3i
Saugata Goswami of InvestArc Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd
Satanik Roy of HyperXchange
Kapil Bhatia of Unirec
Rohit Chabria of Cebex Solutions Pvt Ltd
Sanjita Prasad of Amaltas Apparel and Accessories Pvt Ltd
Prasad Bhide of Aaji Care Home Health Services
Rajiv Mistry of Ascent Meditech Pvt. Ltd
Mohit Solanki of Bloomgreen
R.B .Mohile of CLAIMS Pvt Ltd
Vanmala Jain of Kuprkabi
Quentin Desouza of QDnet Technologies Pvt Ltd
Hemant Jhaveri of Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd
Abhishek Agarwal of Rockstud Capital
Divya Advani of Sew You
Dr Rishi Dixit of Navigene Genetics
Special achievement award for Remarkable contribution
Ashok Mohnani Chairman of Ekta World Group
Rajendra Agarwal Managing Director of Donear Industries Ltd.
Sanjay Kumar Garg, Co Founder of Nova Realtime Solutions LLP, Rajendra Agarwal, D.G. Rotary Mumbai District 3141, Deepak Choudhary CEO- Insurance4life and Aloke Sasmal, India Sales Head of FinIQ Consulting Pvt Ltd spearhead the award activity as part of the organising team. Udayan Basu, Reputed Investment Consultant was the advisor. Sunil Goenka Co Founder of Nova Realtime Solutions LLP conceptualised tand executed the activity.
The awardees have been chosen purely on the basis of merit, on being evaluated of thier current professional activities and contributions.
This story is provided by Nova Realtime Solutions LLP.
