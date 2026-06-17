Business News | Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

Mumbai Police to Receive Monsoon Protection Across Seven Police Stations: Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS Unite in Tribute to Frontline Heroes

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and support for the relentless service of Mumbai Police personnel, the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL, in association with Rashtriya Amit Shah Yuva Sangathan (RASYS), will organize a special Raincoat Donation Drive at Versova Police Station, Mumbai, on June 15, 2026.

Also Read | Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform Announced at AWE 2026; Know Its Performance and Capabilities.

As Mumbai prepares for the monsoon season, the initiative aims to provide raincoats to police personnel who continue to serve on the streets under challenging weather conditions. The project will benefit officers from seven police establishments, namely:

- Versova Police Station

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Challenging Cancellation of Exam, Says Matter To Be Heard in July.

- Oshiwara Police Station

- Juhu Police Station

- Dharavi Police Station

- D.N. Nagar Police Station

- Amboli Police Station

- Oshiwara Traffic Police Division

The project is generously supported by Nidarshana Gowani (RASYS) and Geetanjali Melhwal, Maharashtra Women Wing President (RASYS), whose contributions have helped make this meaningful initiative possible.

The event will be graced by Hon. Atul Vishwakarma, General Secretary, RASYS, as the Chief Guest. Renowned actor and philanthropist Jackie Shroff has extended his support and best wishes for the initiative, appreciating the efforts being undertaken to recognize and assist Mumbai Police personnel during the monsoon season.

The project is being coordinated by Lion Dr. Raju Manwani, International Director (2013-15), and will be conducted under the leadership of Lion Gaurav Mittal, President, Lions Club of Mumbai SOL, with Parul Chawla, Media Coordinator (RASYS), overseeing media and communications.

The initiative reflects the shared vision of Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS to support frontline workers and contribute positively to society through impactful community service projects.

Nidarshana Gowani (RASYS) said

"Mumbai Police personnel serve selflessly, standing strong through every challenge to keep our city safe. As the monsoon arrives, this raincoat donation drive is a small yet meaningful gesture to acknowledge their dedication and ensure they can continue their duties with greater comfort and protection. We are honoured to contribute to an initiative that celebrates service, commitment, and community spirit."

Geetanjali Melhwal, Maharashtra Women Wing President (RASYS), quotes

"Our police officers are among the true guardians of society, working tirelessly in all weather conditions to protect citizens. Through this initiative, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice. Supporting those who serve the community is not just our responsibility--it is our privilege."

Lion Dr. Raju Manwani, International Director (2013-15) & Project Coordinator, says

"Service gains its greatest meaning when it supports those who dedicate their lives to serving others. This raincoat donation drive is a tribute to the courage, resilience, and dedication of Mumbai Police personnel who continue to perform their duties despite challenging monsoon conditions. We hope this initiative inspires greater appreciation and support for our frontline heroes."

Jackie Shroff said

"Mumbai Police are the true guardians of our city. Rain or shine, they stand committed to protecting citizens and maintaining order. This raincoat donation drive is a thoughtful initiative that recognizes their hard work and dedication. I congratulate the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS for coming together to support our frontline heroes and remind us all of the importance of gratitude and service."

Sayali Kulkarni said

Sayali Kulkarni added:

"The men and women of Mumbai Police work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, often putting duty before personal comfort. As the city enters the monsoon season, this initiative serves as a meaningful expression of gratitude for their unwavering commitment and resilience. It is heartening to see organizations like the Lions Club of Mumbai SOL and RASYS come together to support our frontline heroes, and I am proud to be associated with this noble cause."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)