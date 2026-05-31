Business News | Mumbai Records Highest May Property Registrations in 14 Years at 12,315 Units: Knight Frank India

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Mumbai recorded 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, the highest for the month of May in the past 14 years, reflecting sustained demand in the city's residential market, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR) analysed by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

The report showed that property registrations in Mumbai, under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, rose 7 per cent year-on-year in May 2026 from 11,565 registrations recorded in the same month last year.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Former Engineer Shares Lessons on Surviving Tech Job Cuts, Importance of Personal Branding and Financial Planning.

According to Knight Frank India's analysis, "Property registrations in May 2026 mark the highest volume for the month of May in the past 14 years, surpassing the previous peak recorded in May 2025, highlighting the strength of Mumbai's residential market."

The report noted that the state exchequer collected over Rs 1,051 crore in stamp duty revenue during the month.

Also Read | PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: When Will Narendra Modi Release Next Tranche of INR 2000?.

While registration volumes increased, stamp duty collections declined marginally by 1 per cent year-on-year. Knight Frank attributed this to "a shift in the transaction mix."

On a month-on-month basis, registrations fell 14 per cent in May 2026 from April, while stamp duty collections declined 9 per cent over the same period, according to the report.

Commenting on the market performance, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade."

He added that "the sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city's housing market."

Baijal said that although stamp duty collections moderated slightly, indicating some normalisation in transaction values, "overall market fundamentals remain robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers."

The report highlighted that Mumbai's May 2026 registrations exceeded the previous May peak of 12,000 units recorded in 2024 and 11,565 units in 2025, making it the strongest May performance since at least 2013.

According to the IGR data analysed by Knight Frank India, the city has consistently maintained registration levels above 11,000 units in most recent months, underlining the resilience of residential demand despite fluctuations in market conditions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)