Mumbai to witness the elegance of the historic sport of Polo at an epic scale as never seen before

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): Mark your calendars as the city of Mumbai will be witnessing to the enthralling game of Polo at the Mahalaxami Race Course.

The playoffs commence from the 19th December 2022 with the grand finale on the 24th December 2022.

This historic game that dates back to well over 1,000 years was once considered the sport of kings', as it certainly is the king of sports.

A game once only played by the erstwhile royalty, is now also played by the corporate tzars and affluent members of society.

Unfortunately the sport that originated in India, migrated the world over well over 500 years back and till date still hasn't found its roots back India.

Turf Games Events and Entertainment with the support of Incredible India and Maharashtra Tourism has been formed with a single vision - to change the paradigm of how polo is viewed in India.

A vision to bring the game of Polo to the people, for the people and by the people!

To turn back time when rich men had cars and poor men had horses, rather than rich men have horses and poor men have cars!!

The promoters, famed entrepreneurs Ms Sonam Gupta and Mr Saif Hyder along with Architect and Polo player Ar. Riyhad Kundanmal, thru their common passion have come together and proposed this cause to make a difference and grow the sport.

Speaking to Riyhad who has been a passionate polo player for 30 years & is also the Honorary Secretary and Polo Chairman of the Amateurs Riders Club.

"There's a huge furore and demand for Polo globally, where the sport is open for participation & is played by youngsters all the way up to professionals.

Our endeavor at Turf Games Events and Entertainment is to to create the same awareness and participation in India.

The sport which had lost its roots from India and has since been long forgotten even though its popularity is well encapsulated by countries worldwide.

Here at the premier horse riding club - Amateur Riders' Club in Mumbai we teach young members the basics of horse riding and thereafter they progress into polo or other equeatrian sports.

It's a body contact sport full of adrenaline, heart thumping action and intense moments that requires nerves of steel with anticipation and strategy."

Currently India with all its population has only 25 odd professional Polo players, and around 300 active players.

Sonam states "our mission is to introduce the youth of this nation to this heritage sport and revive this forgotten game, as well as place this sport of Polo back as India's rich cultural sport and ensure India is placed on the global platform of Polo, and a country with a Polo team to reckon with.

Turf Games Events and Entertainment proudly presents our very first Polo

Tournament "The Turf Games Christmas Cup"

Date: December 24th 2022 - Christmas Eve

Venue - Mahalaxmi Race Course

Time: 15:30 hours - 18:30 hours For security concerns #byinvitationonly

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)